HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean stock markets pulled back on Tuesday as profit-taking in heavyweight banking, beverage, and agricultural counters weighed on benchmark indices across both the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the U.S. dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

On the ZSE, the All Share Index declined 2.03 percent to close at 504.79 points, trimming overall market capitalization to ZWG 114.61 billion from ZWG 119.67 billion on Monday. Despite the softer index performance, trading value surged more than ninefold, with daily turnover reaching ZWG 53.11 million across 78 executed trades.

Large-cap stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, pulling the ZSE Top 10 Index down 3.07 percent to 493.48 points and the ZSE Top 15 Index lower by 2.49 percent to 506.66 points. By contrast, mid-tier counters outperformed, lifting the Mid Cap Index 2.10 percent to 587.08 points, while the Small Cap Index remained unchanged at 100.11 points.

Industrials Rally While Banking and Beverage Giants Slip

Distiller African Distillers Limited (AFDS.zw) and industrial manufacturer Turnall Holdings (TURN.zw) shared the top spot on the ZSE gainers’ chart, each climbing the maximum 15.00 percent daily limit to close at 2,415.00 ZWG cents and 12.65 ZWG cents, respectively.

Unifreight Africa (UNIF.zw) gained 13.64 percent to 275.00 ZWG cents, while building materials supplier Masimba Holdings (MSHL.zw) advanced 11.65 percent to 307.03 ZWG cents. Hospitality operator Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG.zw) extended its upward run, adding 4.41 percent to 114.85 ZWG cents.

Conversely, losses among market bellwethers dragged the broader market into the red. Financial heavyweight CBZ Holdings (CBZ.zw) fell 5.22 percent to 3,791.15 ZWG cents, while beverages giant Delta Corporation (DLTA.zw) retreated 4.25 percent to 3,262.11 ZWG cents. Seed Co Limited (SEED.zw) dropped 3.72 percent to 441.29 ZWG cents, First Mutual Holdings (FML.zw) lost 3.35 percent to 335.00 ZWG cents, and Meikles Limited (MEIK.zw) eased 0.86 percent to 255.95 ZWG cents.

Among sector gauges, the Materials Index surged 6.32 percent to 198.12 points and the New Industrial Index rose 5.94 percent to 199.97 points, whereas the Financials Index shed 2.73 percent to 578.23 points and the Consumer Staples Index declined 2.43 percent to 348.31 points.

In the Real Estate Investment Trust segment, Tigere REIT (TIG.zw) added 0.17 percent to 108.19 ZWG cents and Revitus Property Opportunities (REV.zw) edged up 0.02 percent to 200.00 ZWG cents, while exchange-traded funds held steady across thin volumes.

In regulatory updates, the ZSE formally published the termination of listing notice for Tanganda Tea Company (TANG.zw), shortly after Tanganda issued a press release regarding its listing transition on the VFEX.

VFEX Turnover Climbs to $1.27 Million Amid Index Dip

On the U.S. dollar-denominated VFEX, the All Share Index fell 2.20 percent to 256.38 points, bringing total market capitalisation to $8.82 billion ($8,820,681,527.29). Trading activity accelerated sharply, with 229 transactions generating $1.27 million ($1,274,262.89) in daily turnover—up nearly 79 percent from Monday’s volume.

Several U.S. dollar counters bucked the broader index pullback. Zimre Holdings (ZIMW.VX) jumped 11.11 percent to $0.0980, gold producer Caledonia Mining Corporation (CMCL.VX) climbed 5.68 percent to $32.5130, lifting its market value to $628.6 million, and infrastructure group Masimba’s sister counter (INFR.VX) rose 2.96 percent to $0.2537. Pfuma REIT (PFUMA.VX) gained 1.15 percent to $0.1500, and First Mutual Wealth (FMWG.VX) added 0.55 percent to $0.1100.