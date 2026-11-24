HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean televangelist and Ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel is cooperating with investigators and preparing to contest sexual offence allegations in court on Tuesday, his church said, even as police launched an internal inquiry into claims that he received preferential treatment while detained overnight.

Angel, founder of the Spirit Embassy ministry and an envoy appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was arrested by armed officers during a Sunday service in Harare. While the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) initially stated he was detained on allegations of indecent assault and sodomy, his legal counsel, Lovemore Madhuku, told reporters on Monday that prosecutors had formally charged Angel solely with indecent assault.

The complaint stems from a February 2026 report filed by a 40-year-old woman who accused the preacher of touching her without consent.

According to a sworn affidavit dated Aug. 19, 2026, and addressed to police and prosecutors, the complainant formally sought to drop the matter under police reference CR222/26, stating she no longer wished to pursue the case. Authorities have nonetheless proceeded with the prosecution.

Internal Probe Over Alleged VIP Treatment

Simultaneously, the ZRP’s internal anti-corruption unit questioned three officers at Avondale Police Station on Monday over allegations that Angel was afforded special privileges following his arrest on Sunday evening.

The three officers—part of a five-member night-duty shift at Highlands Police Station—are accused of permitting Angel to sleep inside an administrative office rather than placing him in standard holding cells alongside other detainees. Police have not yet announced whether disciplinary or criminal sanctions will follow the questioning.

Church Distances Itself from Online Threats

In a public statement, Spirit Embassy affirmed that Angel is “fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue to do so at every stage until justice has been served,” urging the public to allow legal due process to proceed without interference.

The ministry also moved swiftly to disavow viral social media videos in which self-proclaimed prophets warned President Mnangagwa of “doom and calamity” unless Angel was released within three days.

“We categorically distance ourselves from such statements and unequivocally condemn these reckless pronouncements,” the church said, warning that such rhetoric risked aggravating an already sensitive legal matter.

Angel is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Harare on Tuesday.