HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean political activist Walter Mutize Mandiriri has been found dead from gunshot wounds at Juru Growth Point, roughly 50 kilometres northeast of Harare, weeks after drawing widespread social media attention for publicly criticising Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

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According to initial accounts circulating locally on Tuesday, Mandiriri’s body was discovered late Monday night. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the shooter or established a formal motive, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had not issued an official statement by midday Tuesday.

Killing Follows Outspoken Remarks on Zanu PF Conference

Mandiriri rose to prominence on Zimbabwean social media platforms last month after posting remarks berating Vice President Chiwenga over his address at the ruling Zanu PF party’s annual conference in Mashonaland West province.

The commentary sparked heated online exchanges between rival political factions campaigning around Zanu PF’s 2030 succession and leadership debates.

Because gun violence remains relatively uncommon in Zimbabwe compared with neighbouring Southern African states, Mandiriri’s fatal shooting has fueled intense political speculation and heightened anxiety among online commentators and grassroots activists aligned with competing party factions.

Broader Context of Political Friction

The shooting unfolds amid escalating tension within Zanu PF over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s succession and proposed constitutional amendments. In recent weeks, several prominent public and religious figures, including Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel and preacher Talent Chiwenga, have issued public statements defending the vice president or cautioning critics against attacking him online.

At the same time, rival political figures have reported instances of intimidation, including former legislator Killer Zivhu, who recently reported receiving a live bullet in an envelope after posting videos supporting the vice president.

Neither Zanu PF officials nor security authorities have commented on Mandiriri’s death or the online speculation surrounding it, leaving investigators facing calls for a transparent inquiry into the circumstances of the shooting.