DAKAR, Senegal, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), overturning a Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary ruling and reinstating Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

In a landmark decision stemming from a closed-door hearing held at CAS headquarters in Lausanne on Oct. 8, 2026, a three-member arbitral panel ruled that match referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala’s decision to restart play following a stoppage-time walk-off was protected under the established “field of play” doctrine and could not be overturned retrospectively by football administrators.

CAF had previously stripped Senegal of the title and awarded the championship to Morocco by default, ruling that the Teranga Lions had forfeited the match after briefly leaving the pitch during a chaotic final.

Referee’s Authority Upheld Under Field of Play Doctrine

Central to the dispute was whether the referee’s choice to resume the match in the 109th minute (90+19) fell within his exclusive on-pitch jurisdiction. Under jurisprudence recently reaffirmed by the Swiss Federal Tribunal, CAS refrains from reviewing decisions taken during a match by referees or match officials unless there is clear evidence that the rules of the game were applied arbitrarily or in bad faith.

During proceedings, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) argued that the referee’s action did not fall under the field of play doctrine and contended that Senegal had breached Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations, which they claimed required the official to abandon the match immediately.

However, the CAS panel, comprising Professor Gérald Simon of France as president, alongside Professor Dr. Ulrich Haas of Germany and Professor Luigi Fumagalli of Italy, rejected that interpretation.

“After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority,” CAS stated in its ruling.

“By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met, both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.”

Ruling Restores On-Pitch Sporting Result

The panel also acknowledged that Ndala was forced to exercise his judgment in “an atmosphere of extreme tension” during the closing stages of the continental showpiece. Because the parties did not agree to an expedited procedure, the appeal followed standard CAS timelines before reaching a final determination.

By affirming that the match was legitimately restarted and concluded on the pitch, the ruling restores Senegal’s 1-0 triumph and delivers a significant legal rebuke to CAF’s disciplinary committees.