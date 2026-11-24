HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has formally terminated the listing of agricultural exporter Tanganda Tea Company Limited, removing the company from its Official List retroactive to Nov. 18, 2026, following shareholder and regulatory approvals.

In a formal market notice signed by ZSE Group Chief Executive Officer Justin Bgoni and dated Nov. 23, 2026, the bourse confirmed that the voluntary delisting followed an extraordinary shareholder resolution passed on Nov. 13 and subsequent clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ).

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (‘ZSE’) hereby notifies the investing public of the voluntary termination of listing of Tanganda Tea Company Limited (‘Tanganda’) with effect from 18 November 2026,” the exchange stated.

Final Trading Date and Regulatory Clearance

According to the notice, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe granted permission to remove Tanganda from the official register in compliance with Section 64(1)(a)(i) of the Securities and Exchange Act [Chapter 24:25] and Section 11 of the ZSE Listings Requirements.

Consistent with a shareholder circular distributed on Oct. 23, 2026, the exchange confirmed that Nov. 18, 2026, marked the final day of trading in Tanganda shares on the local bourse.

Tanganda, Zimbabwe’s largest producer, packer, and distributor of tea products alongside macadamia nuts, avocados, and coffee, becomes the latest prominent counter to exit the ZSE this month, following the delisting of supermarket chain OK Zimbabwe Limited and ongoing migration plans by Dairibord Holdings Limited.