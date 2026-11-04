Ncube Sets Treasury’s 2027 Economic Growth Agenda

HARARE – Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has challenged the Ministry of Finance to move beyond routine performance reviews and develop a more execution-focused economic strategy for 2027, placing fiscal discipline, productive investment and institutional efficiency at the centre of Zimbabwe’s next phase of economic management.

Officially opening the Ministry’s Strategic Planning Workshop in Harare, Ncube said the country needed to strengthen its capacity to turn economic ideas and available resources into measurable development outcomes.

“Money follows ideas; money does not create ideas,” he said, urging officials to build a high-performance culture capable of supporting economic growth and national competitiveness.

The message comes as Zimbabwe seeks to consolidate the macroeconomic improvements recorded over the past year while addressing persistent constraints facing businesses, including expensive finance, infrastructure gaps, limited investment and exposure to external shocks.

The economy expanded by 8.3% in 2025, while the Government projects growth of 5% in 2026, supported by agriculture, mining and improved economic conditions. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also projected growth of about 5% this year, although it expects expansion to moderate to 4.2% in 2027 under its baseline outlook.

Inflation has also fallen sharply. The Ministry of Finance reported that annual inflation averaged 4.2% during the first half of 2026, marking Zimbabwe’s return to single-digit inflation for the first time in more than three decades. This compares with the 95.8% peak recorded in July 2025.

For businesses, the improvement provides a more predictable environment for pricing, investment decisions and financial planning. However, the next challenge is to ensure that stability translates into affordable credit, increased production, employment and stronger domestic demand.

Ncube said the Ministry’s priorities must extend beyond maintaining macroeconomic stability to delivering industrial growth, improved productivity and sustainable development. He urged officials to safeguard productive sectors and keep the country on course towards Vision 2030.

The Minister also highlighted the risks posed by a possible recurrence of El Niño-related drought conditions and escalating geopolitical tensions. Such shocks could affect agricultural output, food security, electricity generation, international supply chains and commodity prices.

The IMF has similarly warned that a stronger-than-expected El Niño could significantly weaken Zimbabwe’s growth outlook, potentially reducing expansion to between 2% and 3%. It has also identified geopolitical tensions as a downside risk.

Ncube called for investment in climate-smart agriculture, irrigation, renewable energy, strategic food reserves and diversified export markets. These measures have direct implications for businesses, particularly in agriculture, food processing, manufacturing and mining, where production depends on reliable energy, water and imported inputs.

Fiscal management featured prominently in the Minister’s address. He reaffirmed the importance of debt sustainability, monetary reforms and disciplined public expenditure, while calling for the full adoption of Programme-Based Budgeting (PBB).

Under this approach, public funding is linked more directly to programmes, measurable targets and outcomes rather than simply being allocated to institutions. Ncube said limited public resources should be directed towards initiatives that deliver tangible benefits, insisting that every dollar must demonstrate its value.

The approach could improve the efficiency of public investment if supported by transparent procurement, stronger monitoring and effective accountability. For the private sector, more predictable budget execution and timely payment of government obligations would also help reduce uncertainty for suppliers and contractors.

The importance of implementation was reinforced by a separate report on the workshop published by The Herald on November 4. It reported that domestic revenue had reached 17.5% of GDP, exceeding the 15.9% target, while highlighting the need for improved institutional coordination and expenditure efficiency. The report also noted that only 16 of 37 targeted ministries, departments and agencies had submitted audit findings registers, illustrating the accountability gaps that remain.

Ncube also called on local and regional authorities to develop innovative ways of mobilising domestic resources without placing excessive pressure on ratepayers. Expanding financial inclusion, simplifying tax compliance and developing structured financial products were identified as potential ways of bringing more economic activity into formal financing channels.

For Zimbabwean businesses, broadening the tax base through improved compliance and economic formalisation could create a more predictable revenue system, provided that reforms do not impose disproportionate costs on already constrained enterprises.

The Ministry’s strategic planning exercise is therefore significant beyond its internal administration. Treasury’s decisions influence the tax environment, public investment, infrastructure financing, debt management and the broader conditions under which companies operate.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the central economic question raised by Ncube is how Zimbabwe converts stabilisation into productive growth. Lower inflation and improved fiscal performance provide a foundation, but sustainable expansion will require investment in infrastructure, competitive industries, reliable energy, efficient public institutions and access to finance.

The Minister urged departments to break down institutional silos and leave the workshop with practical solutions, clear responsibilities and measurable deadlines. As the Ministry prepares its 2027 strategic blueprint, the emphasis is shifting towards execution.

For the private sector, the outcome will matter more than the planning process itself. Businesses will be looking for evidence that fiscal discipline produces better infrastructure, that public spending supports productive capacity, and that a more stable economy creates opportunities for investment, exports and employment.

Zimbabwe’s next stage of economic management will depend on whether the policy gains achieved through stabilisation can be converted into lasting improvements in productivity and competitiveness.