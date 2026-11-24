HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has officially terminated the listing of supermarket retailer OK Zimbabwe Limited (OKZ.zw), removing the counter from its Official List effective Nov. 20, 2026, as part of the company’s ongoing corporate rescue proceedings.

In a formal regulatory notice signed by ZSE Group Chief Executive Officer Justin Bgoni, the bourse confirmed that the voluntary delisting followed a shareholder resolution passed at an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 6, 2026, and received regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ).

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (‘ZSE’) hereby notifies the investing public of the voluntary termination of the listing of OK Zimbabwe Limited (‘OKZ’) with effect from 20 November 2026,” the exchange stated in the notice.

Trading Ban and Shareholder Rights

Trading in OK Zimbabwe shares had already been suspended since Feb. 26, 2026, as the retailer navigated liquidity pressures and entered corporate rescue, a restructuring mechanism outlined in a circular distributed to shareholders on Oct. 15, 2026. Under Section 15(d) of the ZSE Listings Requirements, the securities can no longer be traded on the exchange.

The ZSE emphasized that removing the stock from the bourse does not extinguish investors’ equity stakes.

“The termination of the listing does not cancel OKZ shares,” the statement noted. “Holders remain shareholders of OKZ and should direct any queries about their shareholding to OKZ, its transfer secretaries or the Corporate Rescue Practitioner.”