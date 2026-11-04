Robert Mugabe’s son Arrested in Luxury SUVs Smuggling Probe

HARARE – Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late former president Robert Mugabe, has been arrested alongside four other men following an alleged assault on a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigator during an operation involving two luxury vehicles suspected of being illegally retained in the country.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the five men were arrested over an incident at Brompton Guest Lodge in Newlands, Harare, at about 6.30pm on Tuesday. They were being held at Highlands Police Station and were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The other suspects were identified as Munashe Mubawu, 43, Terrence Johannes Chinyemba, 42, Fredson Peter, 33, and Solomon Pamire, 34. They face assault allegations, although the precise role of each suspect in the suspected vehicle-importation offences has not been established.

ZACC spokesperson Simiso Mlevu said the commission had received information that a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 53, both registered in South Africa, were being kept at the lodge. Investigators suspected the vehicles had remained in Zimbabwe beyond the periods authorised under temporary import permits issued by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

According to Mlevu, ZIMRA records showed that the Lamborghini entered Zimbabwe in June and was recorded as having exited on July 12. The Mercedes-Benz reportedly entered the country on the same day and was recorded as having left for South Africa on October 10.

ZACC said one of its investigators was assaulted during the operation, prompting a police report. The authorities have not yet publicly detailed the evidence linking each of the arrested men to the alleged vehicle offences.

The case places renewed attention on enforcement of customs regulations and the monitoring of vehicles entering Zimbabwe under temporary import arrangements. Such permits allow foreign-registered vehicles to operate in the country for specified periods, subject to applicable conditions.

Chatunga Mugabe has previously had encounters with law enforcement in Zimbabwe and South Africa, including an incident in Johannesburg that resulted in his deportation. In an earlier cannabis-related case in Zimbabwe, prosecutors withdrew charges against him before plea, proceeding against his co-accused instead.

The latest arrests come amid an investigation into the suspected circumvention of vehicle import controls. The outcome will depend on the evidence presented in court.