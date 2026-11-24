HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Air Zimbabwe has confirmed that its direct flights between London and Harare will resume on Thursday, Nov. 26, following a schedule disruption triggered when Spanish lessor Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas recalled the Airbus A330-300 operating the route.

By Tina Musonza

In an operational update issued Tuesday, the state-owned carrier acknowledged that its London–Harare service scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, was postponed for “operational reasons,” without immediately specifying what replacement aircraft arrangements it had secured after Plus Ultra flew its widebody jet to Madrid Monday night.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise its valued passengers and the travelling public that its London–Harare flight scheduled for Monday, 23 November 2026, was rescheduled due to operational reasons,” the airline said in the statement.

“The airline advises its valued passengers that flights on the London–Harare route will resume on Thursday, 26 November 2026.”

Revised Weekly Flight Schedule

Under the adjusted timetable, Air Zimbabwe’s outbound Harare–London flight originally slated for Wednesday, Nov. 25, has been pushed back by 48 hours and will now operate on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

Management apologised for the inconvenience caused to travellers and said it is working to finalise operational requirements to safeguard service continuity ahead of the peak year-end travel period.

“Air Zimbabwe sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by the rescheduling and extends its apologies to all affected passengers,” the statement read. “The airline appreciates their patience and understanding as it addresses the operational requirements necessary to ensure the continuity of its services.”

Fleet Uncertainty Following Plus Ultra Suspension

The disruption unfolded after Madrid-based Plus Ultra—which had been wet-leasing the Airbus A330-300 to Air Zimbabwe since the Zimbabwean carrier ended a 14-year hiatus on the London Gatwick corridor in July 2026—suspended its own scheduled operations on Monday amid mounting fuel costs and debt restructuring talks over €53 million (approximately $58 million) in Spanish state-backed loans.

Air Zimbabwe has not yet disclosed whether it has finalised an alternative wet-lease arrangement to operate Thursday’s resumption flight. Affected passengers seeking rebooking assistance were advised to contact London representative Ezekiel Mungoni on +44 7475 031416 or Harare reservations on 0716801440/1.