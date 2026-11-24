HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Nasdaq-listed gold producer Namib Minerals (NAMM) has poured its first gold at the Redwing Mine in Zimbabwe, restoring commercial production at the historic asset and establishing a second operating mine alongside its flagship How Mine.

In a statement issued on Nov. 23, the company confirmed that the milestone meets its November 2026 restart target following an accelerated rehabilitation and recommissioning programme covering underground infrastructure and surface processing facilities.

“Redwing is back,” said Tulani Sikwila, Chief Executive Officer of Namib Minerals.

“Today is an important moment for Namib Minerals because we have brought a historically significant mine back into gold production. We believe this is not simply a milestone for one asset, but a step-change in the development of the Company.

With How Mine as our established production foundation and Redwing back in commercial production, we are building a two-mine operating platform and advancing our transition into a multi-asset gold producer.”

Staged Ramp-Up and Equipment Upgrades

Redwing, which historically produced roughly 650,000 ounces of gold between 1981 and 2023, will undergo a phased operational ramp-up designed to stabilise underground ore supply and processing plant performance.

To expand hoisting capacity and ore throughput, Namib Minerals plans to install and commission a higher-capacity winder expected to arrive by the end of the first quarter of 2027. Management noted that formal 2027 production and cost guidance will be issued during Q1 2027 once initial operating data provides an established baseline.

“First gold is the beginning of the next phase, not the end of the job,” Sikwila stated. “Our focus now is to establish consistent, reliable production, demonstrate the operating performance of the mine and execute the planned ramp-up.”

Feasibility Studies and 300,000-Ounce Ambition

The restart has proceeded alongside the Redwing development milestones unveiled in July 2026, including mine dewatering completed ahead of schedule in September. Step 2 of the fully funded Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), aimed at redesigning Redwing for larger long-term output, is slated for completion in early Q1 2027, followed by resource definition drilling.

Beyond How Mine and Redwing, Namib Minerals is advancing development studies at its Mazowe Mine and wider exploration portfolio, targeting a longer-term strategic ambition of approximately 300,000 ounces in combined annual gold production.