HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party in Masvingo province has passed a resolution calling for disciplinary action against any senior party official, including vice presidents, who oppose conference decisions, escalating internal succession tensions surrounding proposals to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure to 2030.

The resolution was adopted during a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at Great Zimbabwe University’s Robert Mugabe School of Education and attended by Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

While the proposal did not mention Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by name, political observers widely view the move as aimed at Chiwenga amid reports that he has questioned the legal procedures behind amending the national constitution without a public referendum.

Intimidation Allegations Amid Factional Tensions

The tightening of party discipline coincides with rising friction among vocal political figures aligned with competing succession camps. Former Zanu PF legislator and central committee member Killer Zivhu, who has recently posted a series of social media videos endorsing Chiwenga to succeed Mnangagwa, reportedly received a live bullet delivered inside an envelope, underscoring the intensifying intimidation surrounding the leadership contest. Zivhu had previously reported receiving death threats after publicly declaring his support for the vice president.

Provincial Leaders Push Party Discipline

Chairing the Masvingo meeting, provincial vice-chairperson Trust Mugabe said the party’s constitution and conference resolutions bind all members below the president, leaving no room for rank-based exemptions.

“This book and conference have all the power in Zanu-PF. So, as Masvingo, we are saying anyone who fails to follow this book and conference resolution, the only person who cannot be tried is the President,” Mugabe told delegates.

“Anyone below the President should go for disciplinary action if he or she fails to abide by the two.”

Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira reinforced the call, warning officials against airing disagreements outside internal party structures or angling for positions currently occupied by others.

“The challenge is of people who want others’ positions. Be content with the position you have, stay with that position and work hard,” Chadzamira said, insisting there is no leadership vacancy and urging officials with presidential ambitions to “keep them in their bedrooms.”

Praesidium Dialogue and Conference Friction

Addressing the gathering on the party’s cell verification exercise, national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa urged senior officials with grievances to raise them privately with Mnangagwa within the party’s praesidium rather than speaking out at public gatherings attended by media and foreign delegates.

His remarks appeared to reference Chiwenga’s address at Zanu-PF’s recent Chinhoyi conference, where the vice president departed from routine protocol to reflect on Operation Restore Legacy, the November 2017 military intervention that preceded former President Robert Mugabe’s resignation.

“We resolved that President Mnangagwa is our leader, and those who are against that should leave the party lest we deal with them,” Mutsvangwa said.

Constitutional Distinctions and Succession Dynamics

Masvingo province has frequently acted as an early staging ground for major Zanu PF policy shifts, having previously championed the 2030 tenure extension campaign and backed efforts to elevate businessman and cabinet minister Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the party’s Central Committee.

Legal and political analysts note, however, that a provincial resolution does not automatically trigger disciplinary proceedings, which must follow Zanu-PF’s formal constitutional channels.

Moreover, while a ruling party conference can endorse extending Mnangagwa’s leadership beyond his current second term ending in 2028, altering presidential term limits under Zimbabwe’s 2013 national Constitution requires distinct parliamentary—and potentially referendum, thresholds.