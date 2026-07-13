UK Triple Murder Suspect Found With Illegal Firearm in South Africa as Extradition Process Begins

JOHANNESBURG — A British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage wanted in the United Kingdom over the alleged murders of his wife and two daughters has been found in possession of an illegal firearm following his arrest in Johannesburg, as South African authorities begin formal extradition proceedings.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on two separate matters: a provisional extradition request lodged by the United Kingdom and a criminal charge relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm in South Africa.

South African police confirmed that Tshuma was arrested on Friday in Kensington, Johannesburg, during a coordinated operation involving the South African Police Service (SAPS) Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said South Africa had received a provisional extradition request through Interpol following allegations that Tshuma murdered his wife, 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire.

“Tshuma will make his first court appearance on two separate matters. The first is the extradition matter,” Mathe told South African media.

📹 Zimbabwe-born Ndodana Tshuma, 45, the only suspect in the killing of his wife and two young daughters in Bedford, United Kingdom, is appearing in court in Johannesburg this morning where UK authorities are seeking his extradition to face triple murder charges pic.twitter.com/vHtrbQxi6e — ZimLive (@zimlive) July 13, 2026

She said the provisional request, transmitted through Interpol Manchester to Interpol Pretoria, includes the British arrest warrant, while a comprehensive extradition application is expected within 40 days.

“We will be awaiting a full extradition request within 40 days that will include the UK case docket, as well as supporting evidence. It will then be up to the court to determine when he will be extradited back to the UK,” Mathe said.

Illegal firearm investigation

Alongside the extradition proceedings, Tshuma faces prosecution in South Africa after police allegedly recovered an unlicensed firearm during his arrest.

According to SAPS, investigators believe he acquired the weapon after entering South Africa.

“We are told that upon arrival in South Africa, he bought a firearm in one of the townships,” Mathe said.

She added that police have launched a separate investigation to identify those responsible for selling the firearm.

“We are tracing the suspects responsible for selling him this unlicensed firearm.”

Authorities also dismissed suggestions that Tshuma had been hidden or protected while in South Africa.

“Absolutely not. He was not harboured. We worked closely with different stakeholders, including his family, to apprehend him,” Mathe said.

International manhunt

The arrest followed an international search coordinated through Interpol after British police launched a murder investigation into the deaths of Tshuma’s family.

According to reports by South African broadcaster eNCA and News24, SAPS officials emphasised that intelligence-sharing between international law enforcement agencies was instrumental in locating the suspect.

“We are all Interpol member countries. We share intelligence, we share information, and we assist each other with cross-border and international investigations,” Mathe said.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised the officers involved in the operation, describing the arrest as evidence that South Africa would not provide refuge for international fugitives.

“This arrest demonstrates that South Africa is not a safe haven for fugitives. Anyone who believes they can evade justice by fleeing to our country should know that SAPS will work tirelessly with international law enforcement partners to trace, locate and arrest them,” Dimpane said.

UK investigation

British authorities allege that Tshuma left the United Kingdom on Saturday, two days before the bodies of his wife and daughters were discovered after police forced entry into the family’s home following concerns raised by relatives and neighbours.

According to Sky News, he travelled from London Heathrow Airport to Zimbabwe using a British passport before making his way to South Africa, prompting an international manhunt.

ITV News has reported that Tshuma operated a property investment company, Nexus Trove Holdings, from the family home in Great Denham. Company filings indicate the business held assets valued at more than US$1.3 million at the end of 2024.

The UK authorities are expected to submit a full extradition dossier to South African prosecutors within the statutory 40-day period, after which the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court will determine the next stage of the extradition process.