HARARE, November 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail)— Zimbabwe is changing the way it calculates export taxes on lithium concentrate, shifting the assessment from the concentrate’s selling price to the estimated value of the lithium sulphate that could be produced from it, as the government seeks to capture more value from the country’s rapidly expanding battery-minerals industry.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced the adjustment in his budget speech, saying the new formula would calculate the export tax using the gross fair market value of the equivalent lithium sulphate recoverable from exported concentrate.

Under the revised approach, benchmark-grade lithium concentrate containing 6% lithium will be converted at a ratio of five metric tonnes of concentrate to one tonne of lithium sulphate for export tax purposes.

The change is intended to prevent the country from losing potential revenue when lithium concentrate is exported at prices that do not adequately reflect the value of the downstream product that could be manufactured from it.

The adjustment comes as Zimbabwe seeks to move beyond its role as a supplier of raw and semi-processed minerals and capture a greater share of the value generated by processing critical minerals. Lithium is a key input in battery manufacturing and the global energy transition, making the country’s regulatory and investment framework increasingly important to producers and potential downstream investors.

However, the government has retained a zero export tax on lithium sulphate, according to Ncube. The distinction creates a fiscal incentive for producers to invest in processing capacity within Zimbabwe rather than relying exclusively on concentrate exports.

The minister did not clarify whether the planned ban on lithium concentrate exports will take effect in January 2027 as previously scheduled. Producers have reportedly asked the government to postpone implementation until July 2027, but the latest announcement did not confirm whether that request would be accepted.

The uncertainty is significant for mining companies that must plan processing investments, infrastructure, financing and offtake arrangements around the regulatory timetable. A change in the implementation date could affect production and export strategies, while an immediate ban would place greater pressure on producers to establish or secure domestic processing capacity.

Zimbabwe’s lithium sulphate production is projected to reach 208,000 metric tonnes in 2027 as new processing plants come online, while lithium concentrate production is forecast at 2.3 million tonnes, compared with an estimated 2.2 million tonnes in 2026, according to industry projections cited in the report.

Ncube also announced a new local procurement requirement that will oblige mining companies, government entities and other large businesses to source at least 15% of their inputs from domestic manufacturers.

The measure is designed to strengthen local industry by directing a greater share of mining-related expenditure towards Zimbabwean suppliers. If effectively implemented, it could create opportunities for domestic manufacturers supplying equipment, engineering services, construction materials, consumables and other industrial inputs.

For mining companies, however, the policy’s practical impact will depend on the availability, quality, pricing and reliability of locally manufactured products. Domestic sourcing requirements that are not matched by sufficient industrial capacity could increase operating costs or create supply bottlenecks. The challenge for policymakers will be to expand local participation without undermining the competitiveness of the mining sector.

The minister also disclosed that the government had paid US$229.7 million in cash and tax credits between January and September to platinum producers against outstanding claims relating to unpaid export proceeds. The payments indicate continued efforts to address obligations to the mining industry and improve confidence in the country’s arrangements for settling export-related claims.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the measures signal a more interventionist approach to mineral value retention and domestic industrial development. Zimbabwe is seeking to secure a larger economic return from its lithium resources while using the purchasing power of the mining sector to stimulate manufacturing.

But the success of this strategy will depend on policy consistency and the economics of domestic processing. A tax formula based on the potential value of lithium sulphate may improve government revenue calculations, but investors will still assess power availability, infrastructure, financing costs, regulatory certainty and access to export markets before committing capital to processing plants.

The proposed local procurement threshold also needs to be supported by a competitive domestic manufacturing base. The objective should be to develop suppliers capable of meeting mining companies’ technical and commercial requirements, rather than simply imposing purchasing obligations.

For Zimbabwe, the wider opportunity is to turn lithium production into a stronger industrial value chain, generating investment, skilled employment, manufacturing activity and foreign-currency earnings. The critical test will be whether the new fiscal and procurement rules encourage that investment while preserving the viability of existing mining operations.