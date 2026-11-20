HARARE, November 20, 2026 — WestProp Holdings recorded a sharp increase in quarterly revenue and earnings after its Chivhu EcoCity development became the property group’s largest revenue contributor, highlighting the growing importance of its expansion beyond Harare.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed developer reported consolidated revenue of US$14.96 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up 167.1% from US$5.60 million in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its third-quarter trading update released on November 3.

Net profit after tax increased 234.9% to US$2.90 million, compared with US$865,182 a year earlier. Profit from operations rose 164.6% to US$4.53 million, while profit before tax climbed 139.3% to US$3.90 million.

Chivhu EcoCity generated US$5.88 million in quarterly revenue, making it the group’s largest individual contributor during its first full quarter of sales. The development, located along the Harare-Masvingo corridor in Chikomba district, represents WestProp’s first major project outside the capital and is intended to establish a new urban growth centre.

Millennium Heights contributed US$3.72 million, while Pomona City generated US$2.22 million. The Hills Lifestyle Estate added US$1.65 million, with Pokugara Residential Estate contributing US$360,000. The group’s manufacturing and development services divisions, BrickFusion and West Development Company, generated a combined US$1.05 million, while Trustprop contributed US$80,000.

The revenue mix marks a significant shift from the third quarter of 2025, when WestProp’s income was more concentrated in Pomona City, Seatrite and Pokugara. The company said revenue was now spread across eight divisions and projects, reducing dependence on a narrower group of developments.

However, the stronger top line came alongside a substantial increase in construction-related expenditure. Cost of sales rose 245.9% to US$9.53 million, compared with US$2.76 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit increased 90.7% to US$5.43 million, but the gross margin narrowed to 36.3% from 50.8%, reflecting a greater contribution from land and infrastructure-led sales at Chivhu EcoCity, which have a different cost structure from completed residential units.

Operating expenses increased 41.5% to US$2.18 million as the group expanded its projects and development platform. Finance costs rose to US$630,455 from US$82,494, reflecting borrowing to support long-term property developments.

WestProp’s Chivhu project is central to its strategy of developing integrated residential, commercial, educational and recreational communities beyond Harare. Its master plan covers approximately 5,000 hectares and is designed to accommodate up to 80,000 residents. The Founders’ Phase comprises about 2,400 residential stands and has attracted interest from local and diaspora buyers, according to the company.

At Millennium Heights, Blocks 7 and 9 generated US$3.72 million in sales during the quarter. Block 6, introduced during 2026, was fully sold out, while sales continued in Block 7 and Block 8 was opened to the market. Construction of Block 5, which will accommodate the Radisson Serviced Aparthotel, remains on course for completion in early 2027.

Pomona City continued to generate income from residential stands and walk-up flats. The latter contributed US$1.43 million of the development’s US$2.22 million quarterly revenue. Blocks 1 and 2 were more than 90% complete, with handovers expected to begin in November, while Blocks 3 and 4 were progressing towards anticipated handovers in December.

The Hills Lifestyle Estate generated US$1.65 million from residential sales. Infrastructure works, including access roads, water reticulation and sewer systems, advanced during the period. The company said its championship golf course remained on schedule for an official opening in December 2026. A second development phase is planned to include a hotel, spa, conference facilities, branded residences and retail and office space. WestProp estimates that the wider second phase could generate approximately US$250 million in sales.

The group also reported progress at Pokugara, where the second residential phase had reached full sell-out. Its swimming pool, tennis courts and five-a-side football pitches had been completed, while construction of additional community facilities was advancing.

WestProp said it had continued to manage buyer affordability and liquidity against a difficult operating environment characterised by currency volatility, constrained liquidity and regulatory changes. It pointed to its predominantly US-dollar-based property portfolio, internal manufacturing capacity and diversified development pipeline as important supports for performance.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that WestProp’s latest figures demonstrate the revenue potential of a diversified property-development model, particularly as demand extends beyond established Harare residential locations. Chivhu EcoCity’s contribution is strategically significant, but the commercial test will be whether the company can convert its development pipeline into completed, occupied and income-generating assets without allowing construction costs and financing expenses to erode returns.

The narrowing gross margin and sharp increase in finance costs deserve attention alongside the headline earnings growth. Large development sales can generate substantial revenue, but sustainable shareholder value will depend on delivery, cash collection, cost control and the recurring income generated by completed residential, commercial and hospitality assets.

WestProp entered the final quarter of 2026 with further handovers and construction milestones expected across its portfolio, including the completion of residential units at Pomona and progress on its major lifestyle developments. Its ability to maintain sales momentum while controlling the cost of expansion will be central to whether the strong third-quarter performance can be sustained into 2027.