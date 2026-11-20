HARARE, November 20, 2026 — Zimbabwe has raised the monthly tax-free income threshold for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from US$100 to US$150 and lowered the income level at which the top 40% tax band applies to incomes above US$3,000, as the government seeks to ease pressure on workers while maintaining revenue from personal taxation.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced the measures in the 2027 National Budget, estimating that the PAYE adjustments will return approximately US$81 million to taxpayers through lower income tax deductions.

Under the revised threshold, employees earning below US$150 a month will no longer pay PAYE. The top tax band of 40% will apply to income above US$3,000 per month, although the rate should be understood as applying to the relevant top band rather than automatically to an employee’s entire salary.

For an employee earning US$3,000 a month, the precise tax liability will depend on the full tax-band structure and applicable deductions. The announced threshold alone does not provide enough information to calculate an individual’s net take-home pay.

The changes come amid continued pressure on household incomes and businesses operating in a predominantly US-dollar transaction environment. By increasing the tax-free threshold, the government is seeking to improve disposable income, particularly among lower-paid employees, while adjusting the upper threshold for the highest marginal rate.

The budget also proposes reductions in the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT), although the relief is relatively modest. The levy on transactions in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) will fall from 1.5% to 1.25%, while the rate on US-dollar transactions will decline from 2% to 1.75%.

The reductions could marginally lower the cost of electronic payments for individuals and businesses, particularly those making frequent transfers. However, the overall benefit will depend on transaction volumes and the extent to which lower tax costs translate into reduced charges for customers.

The broader fiscal approach places emphasis on targeted tax relief rather than introducing new taxes or increasing existing rates, alongside incentives intended to encourage domestic production. These include support for local fertiliser manufacturing and the motor vehicle industry, including electric vehicle production.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the PAYE changes offer some relief to workers, but their economic significance should be judged against the cost of living, wage growth and the purchasing power of household incomes. The estimated US$81 million benefit is meaningful as a fiscal measure, although its distribution across income groups will determine how much relief reaches lower- and middle-income earners.

For businesses, lower transaction taxes may provide a small improvement in operating costs, while stronger household disposable income could support consumer demand. However, the impact on economic activity will depend on whether the wider budget creates conditions for investment, employment growth and sustained productivity.

The key issue for taxpayers earning around US$3,000 a month is the distinction between the top marginal tax rate and the effective tax rate. A 40% top band does not mean that the entire monthly salary is necessarily taxed at 40%. The detailed PAYE tables are therefore essential for determining the actual deduction from an employee’s earnings.

The budget’s success will ultimately depend on whether tax relief is accompanied by stronger economic activity, a broader formal tax base and improved public services, rather than placing the burden of financing government increasingly on existing taxpayers.