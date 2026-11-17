HARARE, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean gold producer RioZim Limited has reported a substantial recovery in output, producing 389 kilogrammes of gold in the nine months to September 2026 as its Cam & Motor mine returned to production and Renco continued to underpin the group’s operations.

The company produced 177kg during the third quarter, reflecting a significant improvement from the corresponding period last year, when its mines were largely shut down and production was almost negligible.

The recovery marks an important operational turnaround for RioZim, although the company continues to face ageing equipment, infrastructure constraints and the need for substantial capital investment to sustain production.

Gold prices remaining above US$4,000 an ounce during much of the quarter also provided a favourable revenue environment, supporting the company’s performance.

Cam & Motor drives production recovery

Cam & Motor mine produced 70kg of gold during the third quarter, taking its cumulative output for the nine months to September to 98kg.

The mine’s return to production represents a significant improvement from the same period in 2025, when operations had been suspended.

RioZim has been working to stabilise production at Cam & Motor following its resumption of operations towards the end of the first half of 2026. The company is now advancing infrastructure projects intended to improve processing capacity and reduce operational interruptions.

Installation of a second mill has progressed significantly, with testing already under way. Full commissioning is scheduled before the end of the year.

The additional mill is expected to increase milling throughput while providing operational redundancy if the existing mill experiences mechanical failure.

Construction of a new tailings storage facility is also progressing within the company’s targeted schedule, with commissioning planned for the first half of 2027.

The two projects are central to RioZim’s efforts to establish more stable production at the mine.

Renco remains major producer despite infrastructure constraints

Renco mine produced 107kg of gold in the third quarter, bringing its nine-month output to 291kg.

The mine accounted for approximately 75% of the group’s cumulative gold production during the period, underlining its importance to RioZim’s recovery.

However, management identified several operational constraints, including insufficient developed reserves, ageing equipment and persistent machinery breakdowns that have reduced plant availability.

The lack of developed reserves also limits the mine’s flexibility in managing ore grades and maintaining consistent production.

RioZim said substantial investment would be required to upgrade the mine’s resources and infrastructure to support sustainable operations.

The company has therefore secured shareholder approval for the disposal of Renco as part of a wider financial restructuring strategy.

Renco sale to support balance-sheet restructuring

At an extraordinary general meeting held on October 21, shareholders unanimously approved the proposed disposal of Renco mine.

RioZim intends to use the proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet, while directing part of the funds towards stabilising Cam & Motor and improving its production capacity.

The transaction represents a significant strategic shift for the group, which is seeking to reduce financial pressure while concentrating resources on its remaining gold operations.

The disposal could provide the company with additional financial flexibility, although the ultimate impact will depend on the transaction’s completion, the proceeds realised and how effectively the funds are deployed.

The company has not provided transaction-value details in the operational update.

Other operations remain limited

RioZim’s Dalny mine continued operating on a small scale during the quarter, with activity helping sustain the surrounding Chakari community.

The company said the operation continued to support essential services, including clean water and sanitation.

The Empress Nickel Refinery remained under care and maintenance throughout the reporting period, indicating that the group’s recovery remains concentrated in its gold operations.

RioZim also confirmed that it disposed of its interest in RZM Murowa (Private) Limited during the second quarter. Murowa consequently ceased to be an associate of the group.

The changes reflect a more focused operating structure as the company works to restore financial and operational stability.

Finance leadership changes as restructuring continues

The group also announced changes to its board.

A. Shanghavi resigned as a director with effect from October 4, 2026, after nearly three and a half years of service.

Abhinav Akkinapalli, RioZim’s chief financial officer, was appointed executive director from October 5.

Akkinapalli is a chartered accountant from India and has experience in investment banking, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency practice and capital restructuring.

His appointment comes at a critical stage for RioZim, as the company pursues the Renco disposal, debt reduction and investment in Cam & Motor.

Recovery still depends on capital investment

RioZim’s production figures show a marked improvement from the near-shutdown conditions experienced in the previous year. However, the company’s latest update also highlights the distinction between restoring production and establishing a sustainable mining business.

The immediate priority is to ensure that Cam & Motor operates reliably, with sufficient processing capacity and supporting infrastructure. The second mill and new tailings facility are important components of that programme.

The proposed Renco disposal could provide funding for this transition, but it also removes a major producing asset from the group’s portfolio. The long-term benefit will therefore depend on whether debt reduction and reinvestment at Cam & Motor generate sufficient returns to compensate for the change.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that RioZim’s recovery is encouraging, but its next phase will be measured by operational reliability, cash generation and the successful execution of its capital restructuring programme.

For Zimbabwe’s gold sector, the company’s experience illustrates a wider challenge: favourable bullion prices can improve revenue prospects, but sustained production growth ultimately requires developed reserves, modern equipment, reliable infrastructure and disciplined capital allocation.