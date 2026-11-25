HARARE, Nov 25, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Former Zimbabwean legislator Temba Mliswa has warned against any political intervention to secure the release of detained televangelist and Ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel, insisting that the aggravated indecent assault case against the Spirit Embassy Church founder must be adjudicated strictly by the courts.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, the outspoken former Norton Member of Parliament referenced an unverified claim circulating online suggesting that Angel’s wife, Beverley, was seeking to enlist Minister of Economic Development and Investment Promotion Kudakwashe Tagwirei to apologise to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Angel’s behalf so the preacher could walk free.

While explicitly noting that he could not verify the claim, Mliswa argued that any effort to leverage political proximity to derail judicial proceedings would be improper. He stated that any apology belonged to the complainant rather than the head of state, and urged authorities to let the criminal justice process run its course unimpeded.

Mliswa also levelled broader accusations regarding conduct at Angel’s church—claims that represent his personal assertions and have not been established in court.

Bail Proceedings and Custody Scrutiny Continue

Mliswa’s remarks come as Angel remains remanded in custody while his bail application continues before the Harare Magistrates Court. Angel, 48, was arrested by armed officers during a Sunday service on Nov. 22 and faces a single count of aggravated indecent assault stemming from allegations that he assaulted a 40-year-old woman inside his church office in February 2025 after she sought help with housing and school fees for her children.

He has not yet been asked to plead, and the allegations remain untested at trial. Defence lawyers have indicated they plan to rely on an affidavit signed by the complainant withdrawing her initial police report, though the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has elected to proceed with the prosecution.

State prosecutors are opposing bail on grounds that Angel poses a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses, citing his possession of two passports with conflicting residential addresses, his financial means, and his influence over congregants.

The state also raised concerns over alleged threats sent to the complainant and irregular custody arrangements after Angel was reportedly moved from police holding cells into an administrative office overnight—an incident that has led to the arrest of four police officers, according to state broadcaster ZBC.

Background of Public Exchanges

The intervention extends a weeks-long war of words between Mliswa and Angel. Earlier in November, after Angel used a church service to defend Vice President Constantino Chiwenga against political critics, Mliswa accused the envoy of using religious pulpits to shield political figures from scrutiny.

Spirit Embassy Church has maintained that Angel is fully cooperating with law enforcement and called for due process to unfold without public pressure or interference as the court prepares to conclude his bail hearing on Thursday.