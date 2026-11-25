HARARE, Nov 25, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Defence lawyers for Zimbabwean Ambassador-at-Large and televangelist Uebert Angel have dismissed the state’s prosecution against him as “the weakest case we have ever seen around here,” as his bail hearing at the Harare Magistrates Court spilt over into Thursday without a ruling.

Following Wednesday’s court session, the 48-year-old founder of Spirit Embassy Church was returned to remand prison, where he has been held since armed officers detained him during a Sunday church service on Nov. 22.

Defence counsel Ashiel Mugiya told reporters after the adjournment that proceedings are expected to conclude on Thursday, expressing confidence that the court will grant Angel his liberty pending trial. “We think and believe that our client has very good chances of obtaining bail,” Mugiya said.

Defence Challenges Prosecution Merits and Withdrawal History

Lead defence lawyer Lovemore Madhuku argued that bail is a constitutional entitlement that can only be denied if prosecutors establish compelling grounds—a threshold he contended the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has failed to meet.

Madhuku also questioned why the prosecution is pressing forward with the matter given that the 40-year-old complainant had previously signed an affidavit withdrawing her complaint, adding that the defence team is prepared to proceed straight to trial and wants the bail application adjudicated strictly on its legal merits.

Angel faces a single count of aggravated indecent assault stemming from allegations that he assaulted a mother of six inside his church office in Braeside in February 2025 after she approached the ministry seeking assistance with housing and school fees. He has not yet been asked to plead, and the court has issued an order prohibiting the publication of the identities of the complainant and state witnesses.

Flight-Risk Claims and Undercover Arrest Scrutinised

The NPA has opposed bail, arguing that Angel, who commands significant financial resources and influence over his congregation, poses a flight risk and could interfere with witnesses. Prosecutors pointed to civil registry records showing he holds two passports listing different Harare residential addresses, as well as unverified reports of threatening messages sent to the complainant.

Defence lawyers have sharply contested the state’s narrative regarding both Angel’s arrest and the investigation. Investigating officer Assistant Inspector Munyaradzi Chifamba previously testified that detectives struggled to locate Angel, prompting him to attend two consecutive Sunday services undercover, dressing in black on the second visit to blend in with church protocol officers—before summoning reinforcements to execute an arrest warrant amid alleged scuffles with church security.

Angel remains in custody pending the conclusion of defence submissions and a formal ruling by the magistrate on Thursday.