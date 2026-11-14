Plus Ultra Restructuring Raises Questions Over Air Zimbabwe London Flights

HARARE, 14 November (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Air Zimbabwe’s recently restored direct connection between Harare and London faces a fresh operational uncertainty after Spanish aviation partner Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas began restructuring negotiations with creditors amid mounting financial pressure, higher fuel costs and plans to reduce parts of its international network.

The development places the spotlight on the sustainability of Air Zimbabwe’s London Gatwick service, which depends on Plus Ultra supplying the aircraft and operational services under a 13-month wet-lease agreement.

Plus Ultra confirmed that it had initiated negotiations with creditors and notified the relevant Spanish court of the commencement of a restructuring process under Spanish law. The company said the measures were intended to strengthen its financial position and protect the continuity of its operations.

However, the notification should not be confused with a confirmed declaration of insolvency or the immediate collapse of the airline. It represents a restructuring process intended to give the company room to negotiate with creditors and address its financial difficulties.

In a statement reported by Spanish news agency Europa Press on 13 November, Plus Ultra said it remained operational and that its ACMI and charter divisions continued to operate normally. ACMI refers to the provision of an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance to another airline.

That distinction is particularly important for Air Zimbabwe because its London service is operated under precisely this type of arrangement.

Financial pressure forces Plus Ultra to reconsider its operations

The restructuring comes against a difficult financial backdrop for the Spanish carrier. Rising aviation fuel costs, liquidity constraints and a lack of progress in discussions with potential investors have increased pressure on its business model.

Spanish newspaper El País, reporting on 13 November, said Plus Ultra was preparing a substantial restructuring involving a reduction in its operating fleet, route cancellations and proposed job cuts. The report also highlighted the airline’s exposure to higher fuel expenditure and its financial obligations to Spain’s state industrial holding company, SEPI.

According to El País, the company had communicated its intention to initiate a collective redundancy procedure, although the number of jobs affected had not been determined.

Spanish aviation publication Preferente separately reported that Plus Ultra intended to concentrate more of its operations on ACMI contracts and charter flights while reducing scheduled services to Buenos Aires and Lima.

The reported strategy suggests a shift towards operations where the airline can deploy aircraft under contractual arrangements for other carriers rather than maintaining a wider network of its own scheduled passenger routes.

For Air Zimbabwe, that strategy offers a potentially important distinction: the Spanish airline’s intention to reduce its own passenger network does not automatically mean it will abandon its wet-lease commitments.

Nevertheless, the financial condition of the lessor remains relevant to the reliability of any contract dependent on its aircraft and operational capacity.

Why Air Zimbabwe’s London route is exposed

Air Zimbabwe relaunched direct scheduled flights between Harare and London Gatwick in July 2026, ending a 14-year interruption.

According to Air Zimbabwe’s official announcement on 7 August, the service operates using an Airbus A330-300 under a wet-lease arrangement with Plus Ultra. The aircraft has a stated capacity of 302 passengers.

Under the agreement, Plus Ultra supplies the aircraft, flight crew, maintenance and insurance, while Air Zimbabwe manages ticket sales and the commercial side of the service. The arrangement allows the Zimbabwean national carrier to market and operate the route under its own identity without independently supplying the aircraft and crew.

The 13-month contract took effect on 1 July 2026, according to aviation industry reporting by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA). Its structure makes Plus Ultra a critical operational partner rather than simply an aircraft supplier.

This means any significant deterioration in Plus Ultra’s ability to provide aircraft, crew, maintenance or insurance could have direct implications for the Harare–London service.

The distinction between commercial ownership of the route and operational responsibility is central. Air Zimbabwe controls the customer-facing relationship, but the delivery of the long-haul flight depends on the Spanish operator fulfilling its contractual obligations.

No suspension of Harare–London flights announced

There is currently no confirmed announcement that Plus Ultra has suspended its wet-lease arrangement with Air Zimbabwe or that the Harare–London route is being discontinued.

Indeed, flight-tracking information published by Plane Finder records the Airbus A330 operating Air Zimbabwe flight UM725 from London Gatwick to Harare on 12 November, with an arrival around 06:00 on 13 November local time.

The flight activity demonstrates that the service was continuing during the period in which the restructuring developments were being reported. It does not, however, establish that the existing contract is insulated from the Spanish airline’s financial difficulties.

Plus Ultra’s reported intention to prioritise ACMI and charter operations could also provide some reassurance, given that Air Zimbabwe’s London route is an ACMI operation. The company’s statement that this division continues to operate normally is relevant, although it does not amount to a specific guarantee concerning the Zimbabwe contract.

The wider economic importance of the London connection

The Harare–London route is more than a passenger service. It provides direct air connectivity between Zimbabwe and one of its most important international travel, business and diaspora markets.

The route also provides cargo capacity for time-sensitive exports, including fresh produce. Reliable air links are particularly important for exporters dealing with perishable goods, where delays, additional handling and indirect routing can affect product quality and commercial returns.

For Zimbabwean businesses, direct connectivity can reduce travel complexity, support commercial relationships and improve access to international markets. It also provides a transport link for investors, professionals, tourists and members of the Zimbabwean diaspora.

A prolonged interruption would therefore have consequences beyond Air Zimbabwe’s passenger revenue. Exporters and businesses that depend on predictable air transport could face higher logistics costs or the need to use alternative routes.

The route’s restoration after 14 years was a significant development for the national carrier. Its sustainability, however, depends on more than the ability to sell tickets and attract passengers. It requires dependable aircraft availability, contractual performance, regulatory compliance and sufficient financial capacity across the operating partnership.

Air Zimbabwe may need a contingency operator

If Plus Ultra becomes unable to fulfil its obligations, Air Zimbabwe would need to consider a replacement wet-lease operator or another arrangement capable of maintaining the direct service.

That would not necessarily be a straightforward substitution. A replacement provider would need suitable long-haul aircraft, available crews, maintenance and insurance arrangements, as well as the necessary regulatory approvals and operational capacity to serve the route.

The cost and availability of replacement aircraft could also become important considerations, particularly if the international aviation market remains under pressure from fuel prices and capacity constraints.

For Air Zimbabwe, the immediate priority should be clarity over the continuity of the existing agreement and the development of contingency arrangements should the Spanish carrier’s restructuring affect its ability to perform.

The Zimbabwe Mail business desk notes that the situation illustrates a broader commercial risk facing airlines that rely on outsourced operating capacity: the financial resilience of a strategic supplier can become just as important as the financial health of the airline selling the tickets.

Air Zimbabwe has not announced a suspension of its London flights, and Plus Ultra has said its ACMI and charter operations remain normal. There is therefore no basis at present to conclude that the route is about to close.

But the restructuring introduces a new risk into a service that Zimbabwe has only recently restored. The critical question is no longer simply whether Air Zimbabwe can sustain demand for London flights, but whether its operating partner can maintain the financial and operational capacity required to keep them flying.