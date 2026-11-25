HARARE, Nov 25, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Air Zimbabwe’s operating permit for the Harare–London corridor remains fully valid as the national carrier finalises a transition to a new Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) partner following the collapse of its wet-lease arrangement with Spanish airline Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas, Mutapa Investment Fund Chief Executive Officer John Mangudya said on Wednesday.

By Tina Musonza

In an interview, Mangudya, whose sovereign wealth fund oversees the state-owned flag carrier, confirmed that aviation teams are working to complete the switch to replacement widebody equipment ahead of Thursday’s scheduled flight resumption, emphasising that Monday’s service disruption stemmed from external factors at the Spanish lessor rather than regulatory or permit issues at Air Zimbabwe.

The operational pivot follows Madrid-based Plus Ultra’s sudden recall of its Airbus A330-300 on Monday night amid financial restructuring, temporarily halting a flagship long-haul route that Air Zimbabwe had relaunched on July 22, 2026, after a 14-year hiatus.

Upgraded Onboard Standards and Regulatory Support

According to Mangudya, the forced transition enabled Air Zimbabwe to procure replacement aircraft featuring upgraded cabin and onboard standards tailored to passenger feedback collected since the London Gatwick service resumed four months ago.

“The [new] equipment is relatively good, and in finding a replacement, we also took into account customer experience during the months we have been operating,” Mangudya said. “We are customer-centric and we would want to provide the best for our customers.”

He credited coordinated backing from the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) for maintaining regulatory continuity throughout the aircraft handover. In a passenger advisory issued on Tuesday, Air Zimbabwe confirmed that inbound London–Harare flights will resume on Thursday, Nov. 26, with outbound Harare–London services resuming on Friday, Nov. 27.

Victoria Falls Expansion and Current Network Schedule

Alongside stabilising intercontinental operations, Mutapa Investment Fund has advised Air Zimbabwe management to boost domestic flight frequencies into Victoria Falls to capture surging tourism arrivals.

Under its current published timetable, Air Zimbabwe operates three weekly intercontinental rotations from Harare to London Gatwick on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, returning from London Gatwick on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Regionally, the carrier connects Harare and Johannesburg on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and serves Dar es Salaam on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Domestically, Air Zimbabwe flies four times weekly between Harare and Mutare (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays) alongside two weekly triangular rotations linking Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls on Fridays and Sundays.