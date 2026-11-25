CAPE TOWN, Nov 25, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – A South African court has convicted and sentenced a Zimbabwean university student who attempted to travel to Russia to fight in the war against Ukraine, following his arrest earlier this month at Johannesburg’s main international airport alongside eight other suspects.

Appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court east of Johannesburg on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Tafadzwa Sithole received a five-year prison sentence wholly suspended for five years after entering a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to the Associated Press (AP) and Al Jazeera.

Under the terms of the sentence, Sithole will avoid immediate incarceration provided he is not convicted of a similar offence within the next five years, and he now faces deportation back to Zimbabwe.

Online Recruitment and Airport Intercept

Sithole, who identified himself to the court as an unemployed third-year student at a university in Zimbabwe, pleaded guilty to contravening South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act—legislation that strictly prohibits mercenary activity and unauthorised military recruitment, including by foreign nationals transiting through the country.

In his plea admissions, Sithole stated that he applied online from Zimbabwe to join Russian military operations in exchange for financial remuneration. Following his application, a recruiter identified only as “Albina” contacted him, arranged temporary accommodation in Kempton Park, and booked his airfare to Russia.

“He knew that the Russian Federation was engaged in an ongoing armed conflict with Ukraine and that the military service he intended to render would be performed in the context of that armed conflict,” Sithole’s defence counsel told the court, per AP.

Sithole entered South Africa legally on Nov. 4 before South African law enforcement intercepted him at OR Tambo International Airport on Nov. 8 as he attempted to board a flight bound for Russia. Four co-accused Zimbabwean nationals appeared alongside him in court on Tuesday as their legal representatives continued negotiating separate plea agreements with state prosecutors.

Broader Regional Crackdown on Foreign Recruitment Networks

The conviction underscores mounting alarm across Southern and East Africa over online networks recruiting young men for the conflict in Ukraine.

Zimbabwean officials previously disclosed in March 2026 that at least 15 citizens had been killed in the war—with subsequent unverified lists suggesting higher tolls, while authorities worked to repatriate 66 others who reportedly had their passports confiscated upon arrival after being promised lucrative civilian jobs.

Similarly, Kenyan authorities reported in February that more than 1,000 Kenyan nationals had been recruited, sparking protests in Nairobi from families demanding government intervention.

A regional investigation by data journalism nonprofit Code for Africa recently uncovered 289 websites, domains, and social media profiles used to target African jobseekers with deceptive advertisements and promises of high wages and residency benefits.