Zimbabwe’s ZiG Yield Curve Plan Tests Confidence in Local Currency Savings

HARARE, November 14, 2026 ( The Zimbabwe Mail)– Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank is seeking to move the gold-backed ZiG beyond its role as a currency for everyday transactions, with plans to develop a domestic yield curve and introduce longer-term financial instruments aimed at persuading households, companies and institutional investors to save in the local currency.

The initiative marks an important stage in the central bank’s attempt to rebuild confidence in Zimbabwe’s monetary system. While the ZiG is being used for payments, its acceptance as a reliable store of value remains far less established, with the US dollar continuing to dominate many savings and longer-term financial decisions.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu told Bloomberg in an interview in Johannesburg that the authorities wanted to “make the ZiG a store of value, as opposed to just a transactional currency”.

“It’s time for us now to start looking at developing a short-term yield curve for the ZiG,” he said.

The comments, reported by Bloomberg on November 13, signal a shift towards developing the financial infrastructure needed to support a deeper domestic money and capital market. The Zimbabwe Mail understands that the challenge extends beyond introducing attractive interest rates: the central bank must establish confidence that savings denominated in ZiG will retain their purchasing power over time.

RBZ moves to establish a domestic yield curve

A yield curve provides a benchmark showing the interest rates investors can expect for lending money over different periods. In a functioning financial market, it helps banks, companies, investors and government price deposits, loans and bonds according to their maturity and risk.

Zimbabwe has begun establishing the short-term end of that market through the ZiG-Denominated Term Deposit Facility, which allows eligible participants to place funds with the Reserve Bank for fixed periods in return for interest.

The 30-day instrument carries an annualised return of 8%, while the 90-day facility offers 11%. Bloomberg reported that both instruments were fully subscribed at auction, indicating that investors were prepared to participate in the initial offerings.

The central bank now wants to extend the maturity profile through government securities, including Treasury bonds. Mushayavanhu said these instruments would help lengthen the yield curve and provide additional reference rates for the domestic financial system.

The Reserve Bank has also indicated that it is examining established local-currency bond markets in countries including South Africa, Namibia and Zambia.

The significance is substantial. Without credible market-based interest-rate benchmarks, financial institutions have limited information with which to price longer-term lending and investment products. A functioning yield curve could help banks develop more predictable lending rates, while giving companies a reference point for raising capital in local currency.

Why the banking sector needs long-term ZiG savings

The development of a domestic yield curve is not merely a technical exercise for monetary policymakers. It has direct implications for the availability, cost and duration of credit in Zimbabwe.

Banks depend on deposits to finance lending. Where customers are unwilling to hold local-currency savings for extended periods, financial institutions face difficulties matching the maturity of their liabilities with longer-term loans.

This can discourage lending for mortgages, infrastructure, industrial expansion and other investments that require several years to generate returns.

A credible ZiG yield curve could help address this problem by establishing reference rates across different maturities. It could also encourage the development of local-currency Treasury securities, corporate debt and other investment products.

However, the existence of a yield curve does not automatically guarantee cheaper credit. Banks must also account for borrower risk, liquidity, operating costs, capital requirements and the possibility of future currency depreciation.

The central bank therefore needs to ensure that its monetary instruments translate into a wider range of financial products rather than remaining largely confined to transactions between the Reserve Bank and participating investors.

Reserves strengthen the argument, but confidence remains the obstacle

Mushayavanhu told Bloomberg that Zimbabwe’s foreign-currency reserves had risen above US$2 billion. He argued that this level of backing was sufficient to buy back the approximately ZiG32 billion in circulation, implying an exchange rate of around ZiG18 to the US dollar.

Yet the market rate stood at approximately ZiG26.43 per US dollar on Thursday, November 12, according to the figures cited in the Bloomberg report.

The governor described the difference between the implied reserve-backed value and the prevailing market exchange rate as a premium that should not exist. He considers the ZiG undervalued relative to the backing available to support it.

That argument highlights the difference between official reserve adequacy and market confidence. Reserves can strengthen a currency’s fundamentals, but they do not automatically persuade households and businesses to hold it.

The composition, liquidity and accessibility of reserves also matter. Investors need confidence that the assets supporting the currency are available when required and that monetary policy will not undermine their value through excessive money creation.

Bloomberg also reported that the Reserve Bank had spent US$1.35 billion intervening in the foreign-exchange market during the first nine months of 2026. Such interventions can help moderate exchange-rate pressures, but their long-term effectiveness depends on the strength of foreign-currency inflows and the sustainability of monetary policy.

The interest-rate challenge facing Zimbabwean banks

For the banking sector, the next test will be whether the returns offered on ZiG savings instruments remain attractive after inflation and exchange-rate movements are considered.

An annualised interest rate of 11% may appear attractive when measured against domestic inflation. However, a depositor comparing the return with the US dollar must also consider how much the ZiG could depreciate during the investment period.

This is the central difficulty facing local-currency savings mobilisation. A positive nominal interest rate does not necessarily translate into a positive return when measured in foreign-currency terms.

The wider international banking market illustrates why deposit rates and maturity matter. CNBC Select’s November 2026 coverage of savings products and certificates of deposit in the United States highlights how savers compare annual yields, access to funds and the period for which money must remain invested. Zimbabwe’s challenge is more fundamental: it must establish confidence not only in the interest earned, but also in the currency in which that interest is paid.

For Zimbabwean banks, this means that developing attractive ZiG deposit products will require more than simply matching the Reserve Bank’s benchmark rates. Institutions must offer competitive returns, reliable access to funds and transparent terms while managing their own liquidity and currency risks.

A difficult history cannot be overcome by interest rates alone

Zimbabwe’s attempts to rebuild confidence in a domestic currency are shaped by the collapse of the Zimbabwe dollar and successive monetary disruptions. Businesses and households have developed a strong preference for holding savings in currencies they believe will preserve purchasing power.

The introduction of the ZiG in April 2024 was intended to establish a more credible monetary framework. Its progress has been supported by tighter monetary conditions, foreign-currency reserves and efforts to contain inflation.

But the history of currency instability means that confidence will be earned through sustained performance rather than official assurances.

The Reserve Bank must demonstrate that money supply remains disciplined, inflation stays contained, exchange-rate movements are predictable and savers can access their funds under clearly defined conditions.

The credibility of the proposed Treasury bond market will be equally important. Investors will need confidence in the government’s repayment capacity, the transparency of issuance arrangements and the absence of policies that undermine the real value of their investments.

The real test is whether Zimbabweans choose to save in ZiG

The proposed yield curve could become an important foundation for Zimbabwe’s domestic financial markets. It offers the prospect of better pricing for deposits and loans, more developed money-market instruments and greater opportunities for government and private-sector borrowing in local currency.

But the policy’s success should not be measured simply by the amount raised at Reserve Bank auctions. Full subscription of short-term instruments is encouraging, although it does not yet demonstrate that households and businesses are willing to hold ZiG over several years.

That requires a deeper change in economic behaviour, supported by predictable monetary policy and a banking system capable of turning domestic savings into productive investment.

For Zimbabwe, the ultimate objective is not simply to persuade people to spend the ZiG. It is to create conditions in which they are comfortable receiving income, saving, investing and borrowing in it without fearing that their purchasing power will be eroded.

A currency becomes a meaningful store of value when people voluntarily choose to hold it. The Reserve Bank has begun building the financial instruments to support that ambition. Whether the ZiG can pass the test will depend on the consistency of policy and the confidence of the people expected to use it.