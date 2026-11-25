HARARE, Nov 25, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s cabinet has approved the establishment of a dedicated, state-funded microfinance bank for veterans of the country’s liberation struggle, aiming to unlock working capital for ex-fighters who hold agricultural land and mining claims but lack affordable credit to commercialise them.

Announcing the decision after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda said the proposed Veterans Microfinance Bank was tabled by Minister of Economic Development and Investment Promotion Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who serves as acting chairman of the cabinet committee on national development planning.

While successive empowerment programmes have allocated farms, mining concessions, and enterprise opportunities to war veterans, Soda noted that “limited access to affordable finance has continued to constrain the full utilisation of their assets and the sustainability of their enterprises.”

The new lender is designed to “bridge the financing gap, strengthen credit discipline, promote Veteran-led entrepreneurship and facilitate the productive utilisation of allocated assets,” Soda said, adding that the initiative will bolster the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Fund by shifting empowerment away from state welfare toward a “self-sustaining, investment-driven model.”

Phased Rollout Under POSB Technical Oversight

According to the cabinet blueprint, the institution will initially launch as a licensed microfinance bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) before transitioning over a three- to four-year horizon into a full-fledged, deposit-taking, digitally enabled commercial lender.

The rollout will progress through regulatory licensing, corporate governance setup, pilot lending operations, and digital scaling ahead of a nationwide launch. Financed by the Treasury, the bank will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Veterans Investments Holding Company, backed by veterans-owned commercial assets and incubated under a technical “mothering arrangement” with state-owned People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB).

Lending Products and Regional Blueprints

Product offerings will centre on agribusiness loans, purchase-order financing, group lending, personal loans, emergency credit, and financial literacy training. While liberation war veterans, including women and youth, are the primary target group, Soda confirmed that banking services “may also be extended to members of the general public where appropriate.”

Cabinet noted that the initiative aligns with Section 23 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which mandates state support for war veterans—and draws operational lessons from established military- and veteran-linked financial institutions across emerging markets, including the Philippine Veterans Bank, Rwanda’s Zigama Credit and Savings Bank, and Uganda’s Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society.