ZESA Schedules Hwange Units 7 and 8 Maintenance from 15 November 2026

HARARE, 14 November 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s electricity supply is set for a planned reduction in domestic generation capacity from Sunday, 15 November 2026, when ZESA Private Limited begins scheduled maintenance on Units 7 and 8 at Hwange Power Station.

In a statement issued on 12 November 2026, ZESA said Unit 7 is expected to return to service on 4 January 2027, while Unit 8 is scheduled to resume generation on 26 January 2027. The programme will extend into the new year, temporarily taking two generating units out of service.

The utility said the maintenance forms part of its preventive asset management strategy, designed to sustain plant performance, improve operational reliability and ensure the continued availability of generating equipment for the national grid.

The planned shutdown places renewed focus on Zimbabwe’s ability to maintain dependable electricity supplies while undertaking essential maintenance at one of its major power stations. Electricity availability remains critical to industrial production, mining, agriculture, commerce and household consumption.

Kariba and regional imports to support electricity supply

ZESA said it had put measures in place to mitigate the temporary reduction in generation capacity. These include increasing generation at Kariba Power Station during peak periods, while continuing to manage water levels responsibly.

The utility also plans to draw electricity from regional suppliers through the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), supplementing domestic generation with imports. Additional capacity is expected from independent power producers (IPPs) through signed power purchase agreements.

Solar energy will provide another source of support, with ZESA pointing to solar plants being brought onto the national grid alongside embedded generation.

The effectiveness of these measures will depend on the availability of regional electricity, operating conditions at Kariba, the contribution of independent producers and the amount of solar generation delivered during the maintenance period.

ZESA did not disclose the precise generating capacity that will be unavailable during the shutdown or quantify the additional electricity expected from each alternative source.

Lower seasonal demand expected to ease pressure

The utility expects the maintenance programme to coincide with the period of typically lower electricity demand, potentially reducing pressure on the national grid.

Lower seasonal consumption can provide an opportunity for power utilities to undertake essential maintenance while limiting disruption to consumers. However, it does not eliminate the possibility of supply interruptions if alternative generation and imports prove insufficient.

For businesses, the availability and predictability of electricity remain important operational considerations. Manufacturers, mines and other electricity-intensive enterprises require reliable power to manage production schedules, operating expenses and delivery commitments.

Staggered return dates for the two units

Under ZESA’s announced timetable, Unit 7 is expected to return on 4 January 2027, with Unit 8 following on 26 January 2027. The staggered schedule means that some generation capacity is expected to be restored earlier in January, although actual availability will depend on the completion of maintenance and the successful return of each unit to service.

The programme highlights the balancing act facing Zimbabwe’s electricity sector: maintaining existing generation infrastructure while meeting the country’s continuing demand for reliable power.

The Zimbabwe Mail business desk notes that the success of the maintenance programme will depend not only on completing the work within the announced timelines, but also on the utility’s ability to manage electricity supplies throughout the outage.

For businesses, uncertainty over power availability can complicate production planning, increase reliance on backup generators and raise operating costs. The performance of ZESA’s contingency arrangements will therefore be closely watched during the maintenance period.

ZESA has encouraged customers to use electricity efficiently and said supply interruptions should be reported to its National Contact Centre on 704.

The utility reiterated its commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable electricity, describing the maintenance programme as necessary to strengthen the long-term reliability of the national power system.