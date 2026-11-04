Redwing Mine Targets November Gold Restart in Zimbabwe

HARARE, November 4, 2026 – Namib Minerals is accelerating the return of Zimbabwe’s Redwing Mine to production, targeting its first gold pour this month as the company adjusts its development strategy in response to changes in the country’s mining policy.

The Nasdaq-listed miner said on Tuesday that it had completed dewatering, refurbished critical underground infrastructure and restarted crushing activities at the Penhalonga-based operation. The accelerated programme brings forward production plans that had previously been tied to the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study.

The shift follows a policy measure introduced by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development reserving the small-scale and medium-scale gold mining sector for Zimbabwean citizens. The company said the policy includes prescribed production requirements for foreign-owned operators, which must be met by January 1, 2027.

Namib said it had therefore launched a parallel programme to recommission Redwing’s existing underground workings and processing plant, allowing production to resume while feasibility and resource-definition work continues.

The company is initially targeting monthly processing of approximately 3,600 tonnes of ore, producing an estimated 338 ounces of gold. It plans to increase throughput to about 10,000 tonnes and output to 835 ounces a month by the second quarter of 2027, subject to additional winding capacity.

The higher-capacity winder has been ordered and is expected to arrive by the end of the first quarter of 2027. Namib said its delivery and successful commissioning would be critical to increasing ore movement and processing volumes.

Redwing has a substantial production history, having yielded approximately 650,000 ounces of gold between 1981 and 2023. Grid electricity was restored in June this year to support rehabilitation and mining activities, while dewatering was completed in September. The South Shaft winder was refurbished during the same month, followed by the completion of crushing-plant refurbishment in October.

Commissioning of the milling, elution and carbon-in-pulp circuits is expected to be completed during the first half of November, paving the way for the targeted first gold pour.

For Zimbabwe’s mining industry, the development carries significance beyond the return of a dormant operation. A successful restart would add to domestic gold production, support mining-related employment and create demand for local suppliers of engineering services, transport, equipment, energy and other operational inputs.

Gold remains an important source of foreign currency for Zimbabwe, making additional production potentially beneficial to export receipts and the country’s external-sector position. However, the scale of that contribution will depend on whether Redwing achieves its production targets and sustains operations as the mine moves through its planned ramp-up.

The policy dimension is equally important. Namib’s decision to bring forward production illustrates how changes in the regulatory environment can influence investment timetables and operational strategies. For international mining investors, the key consideration will be how the new requirements are implemented, particularly in relation to foreign-owned operations, existing mining rights and the treatment of investment commitments.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s analysis is that the Redwing restart highlights the balance Zimbabwe must strike between expanding citizen participation in the gold sector and maintaining a predictable environment for capital-intensive mining investment. Policies designed to increase local ownership and participation can support domestic enterprise, but their effectiveness will also depend on regulatory clarity, access to finance, technical capacity and consistent implementation.

For the wider economy, the potential benefits extend into the supply chain. Increased mine activity can generate business for local contractors and service providers, while additional gold output can strengthen export earnings. The extent of these gains, however, will depend on the mine’s actual performance rather than its announced production targets.

Namib chairman and chief executive Tulani Sikwila described the accelerated restart as a major milestone in the company’s growth strategy, saying it would help move the business beyond its existing producing operation at How Mine towards a multi-asset gold production platform.

The company stressed that the accelerated restart does not change the previously announced development timetable for Redwing’s longer-term expansion, nor its FY2026 guidance. It expects to issue its 2027 production and cost guidance during the first quarter of next year.

The immediate test is whether the remaining processing equipment can be commissioned in time for the targeted November gold pour. The subsequent challenge will be to deliver the planned increase in output while navigating Zimbabwe’s evolving mining regulations.

For now, Redwing’s return offers a potentially important boost to the country’s gold sector, but the commercial and economic impact will ultimately be measured in sustained production, export receipts and the extent to which local businesses benefit from the mine’s revival.