JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) held its benchmark repurchase rate steady at 7.25 percent at its final Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year, opting to pause rate adjustments despite elevated fuel costs and geopolitical price pressures, according to BusinessTech.

The decision followed a narrow 4–3 vote among policymakers, with four members backing an unchanged stance and three voting in favor of a 25-basis-point increase.

Addressing reporters, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the central bank elected to pause “for now” following two policy adjustments earlier in 2026, noting that monetary policy remains moderately restrictive. However, he cautioned that officials remain prepared to tighten borrowing costs if inflation risks materialise.

“We are mindful of risks, and will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, to return inflation to target over the policy horizon,” Kganyago said, as quoted by BusinessTech.

Fuel Prices Drive Near-Term Inflation

The rate hold comes days after Statistics South Africa reported headline consumer inflation at 5.2 percent, pushed higher by an approximate 40 percent surge in fuel inflation.

Kganyago pointed out that while global crude oil prices have moderated in recent weeks, elevated refinery margins, higher international shipping rates tied to geopolitical conflicts, and accelerating global food inflation continue to weigh on domestic price stability.

The central bank expects headline inflation to remain above 5 percent into early 2027 before easing as statistical comparisons against pre-conflict fuel prices cycle out of annual data.

Economic Headwinds and 2027 Outlook

Ahead of the announcement, most market economists had anticipated a hold, though the razor-thin voting split underscored persistent hawkish concerns inside the committee—particularly around an upward drift in core inflation.

Kganyago flagged multiple upside risks to the price outlook, including domestic water restrictions, El Niño weather disruptions, and ongoing global geopolitical shocks.

“2026 has been a challenging year. Inflation has been much higher than expected at the start of the year, and growth has been lower, with unemployment rising,” Kganyago said. “It is unclear how conditions will evolve from here—but we remain committed to steering inflation back to the 3 percent target.”

Despite near-term headwinds, the governor maintained that moderating inflation, an improving fiscal trajectory, and structural economic reforms position South Africa for stronger growth in the coming years. For regional trading partners such as Zimbabwe—where South Africa serves as the largest commercial partner and the rand heavily influences cross-border trade costs—a stable repo rate offers short-term predictability for regional borrowing and currency flows.