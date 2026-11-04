ZSE Falls as Hippo and FML Slide, VFEX Turnover Reaches US$651,000

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s equities market closed weaker on Wednesday, with losses in heavyweight counters Hippo Valley Estates and First Mutual Holdings dragging the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) lower, while activity on the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) was comparatively stronger.

The ZSE All Share Index declined 0.10% to 492.78 points, while the Top 10 fell 0.24% to 485.41 and the Top 15 lost 0.22% to 496.67. The market recorded 40 trades with turnover of ZWG393,573.62, against a total market capitalisation of approximately ZWG113.62 billion.

Hippo Valley was the session’s biggest faller, dropping 13.07% to ZWG10, while First Mutual Holdings declined 11.39% to ZWG350. Other losses included GetBucks, down 4.77%, National Foods, which shed 2.61%, and Delta Corporation, marginally lower by 0.01%.

The declines were partly offset by gains in ZSE Holdings, which rose 14.76% to ZWG449, while SACL advanced 6.97%. CBZ Holdings gained 1.51%, Tanganda added 1.44% and Dairibord Zimbabwe rose 1.20%.

Performance across sector indices was mixed. The agriculture index fell 1.60%, while the new industrial index declined 1.21%. The modified consumer staples index lost 0.46%. Financials edged up 0.14%, and the real estate index gained 1.27%. The mid-cap index was the strongest broad-market performer, rising 0.44%, while the small-cap index was unchanged.

The VFEX offered a contrasting picture in trading activity, recording 161 transactions worth US$651,349.23. Its market capitalisation stood at approximately US$9.20 billion, although the All Share Index declined 0.15% to 278.16 points.

Invictus Energy led the VFEX gainers, rising 17.47% to US$0.1479, while Caledonia Mining Corporation advanced 14.44% to US$36.95. Axia Corporation gained 4.52%, Padenga Holdings rose 2.43% and First Capital Bank added 2.24%.

The difference in activity between the two exchanges highlights the importance of the VFEX’s US dollar trading framework to investors seeking direct exposure to dollar-denominated securities. However, the two markets operate in different currencies and their turnover figures should not be treated as directly comparable without conversion.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s market assessment is that Wednesday’s session reflected selective trading rather than a broad-based shift in investor sentiment. Sharp losses in individual counters weighed on the ZSE, but gains in selected financial, real estate and mid-cap shares indicate that buying interest remained present in parts of the market.

For listed companies, subdued ZSE turnover remains an important consideration because thin trading can make it harder for investors to enter or exit positions without affecting prices. Greater liquidity, broader institutional participation and more consistent disclosure will be important to strengthening the market’s role in mobilising domestic capital.

No specific analyst quotation or NewZWire commentary was supplied for this session, so the market interpretation above is attributed to The Zimbabwe Mail rather than presented as a statement by NewZWire analysts. The day’s trading data show a market characterised by selective gains, concentrated losses and stronger transaction activity on the US dollar-denominated exchange.