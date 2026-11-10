ZSE Gains 0.43% as VFEX Falls 2.45% in Zimbabwe Market Trading

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s stock markets moved in opposite directions on Tuesday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) recording a modest gain while the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) suffered a sharper decline, despite relatively strong trading activity on both platforms.

The ZSE All Share Index rose 0.43% to 479.72 points, while the Top 10 and Top 15 indices gained 0.62% and 0.59%, respectively. The exchange recorded 58 trades worth ZWG5.04 million, with total market capitalisation reaching ZWG110.45 billion.

Consumer Staples led the sector gains, advancing 0.94%, followed by the Materials Index, which rose 0.44%. The Old Industrial Index added 0.42%, while Agriculture gained 0.30%. Financials edged down 0.01%.

The New Industrial Index was the session’s weakest sector performer, falling 5.79% to 189.97 points. The Zim National Index also declined 1.50%, while the Mid Cap Index slipped 0.31%. The Small Cap Index remained unchanged.

Wildale (WILD) led the gainers, rising 3.17% to 5.50 cents, followed by Seed Co (SEED), up 2.70% to 380 cents, and Unifreight (UNIF), which advanced 2.11% to 242 cents. Delta Corporation gained 1.20% to 3,500.02 cents, while Tanganda added 1.04% to 364.25 cents.

National Foods (NPKZ) was the biggest faller, shedding 14.29% to 96 cents. GetBucks (GBH) declined 4.12%, while Ariston (ARIS), First Mutual Holdings (FML) and TN CyberTech (TNCI) recorded smaller losses.

The VFEX experienced a weaker session, with its All Share Index falling 2.45% to 272.72 points. The US dollar-denominated exchange recorded 272 trades worth US$2.81 million, while market capitalisation stood at approximately US$8.96 billion.

Axia Corporation was among the leading VFEX performers, gaining 2.51% to US$0.1835. First Mutual Wealth Holdings rose 1.46% to US$0.1115, while Karo Mining Holdings edged up 0.49% to US$0.0207.

The contrasting performance highlights differing price movements across Zimbabwe’s two exchanges. However, the available market data does not identify the specific counters responsible for the VFEX index decline, making it difficult to establish the main sources of selling pressure.

Corporate disclosures also featured prominently, with Turnall and Dairibord publishing third-quarter 2026 trading updates on the ZSE. On the VFEX, Simbisa Brands released its FY2026 annual report, while Invictus Energy notified shareholders that mobilisation had commenced and rig-up activities were under way.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that Tuesday’s session reflected a market with selective buying interest rather than a broad-based rally. Gains in the ZSE’s leading indices were offset by weakness in smaller and sector-specific benchmarks, while the VFEX decline demonstrated that stronger trading activity does not necessarily translate into rising share prices.

Investors will be watching upcoming corporate disclosures and earnings updates for further indications of company performance, particularly as businesses navigate Zimbabwe’s changing operating and currency environment.