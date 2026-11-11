Zimbabwe Stock Market Rallies 3% as FBC and Delta Lead Gains

HARARE, 11 November 2026 – Zimbabwe equities staged a strong advance on Wednesday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) All Share Index rising 3.01% as gains in financial, consumer and industrial counters lifted the broader market.

The All Share Index closed at 494.16 points, while the ZSE Top 10 advanced 3.78% to 488.49 points and the Top 15 gained 3.51% to 499.62 points. The market recorded 57 trades, generating turnover of ZWG76.73 million, with total market capitalisation reaching ZWG113.88 billion.

FBC was the session’s strongest performer, climbing 10.24% to 1,269.93 cents. Willdale rose 9.09% to 6 cents, while First Mutual Holdings gained 6.32% to 364.67 cents. Seed Co advanced 5.26% to 400 cents, and Delta Corporation added 5.25% to close at 3,683.85 cents.

Turnall was the biggest faller, dropping 13.86% to 10.29 cents. Ariston Holdings declined 3.92% to 12.41 cents, while Hippo Valley Estates shed 0.21% to 910 cents. National Tyre Services slipped 0.09% to 83.09 cents.

Sector performance was broadly positive. The Consumer Staples Index rose 3.90%, the Modified Consumer Staples Index gained 4.39%, while the Financials Index advanced 2.61%. The Old Industrial and Top 25 indices both increased 3.10%. The Zim National Index climbed 2.05%.

The Materials Index was the session’s notable underperformer, falling 5.63%, while the mining and information, communication and technology indices remained unchanged. The Small Cap Index was also flat.

The session’s corporate disclosures included Delta Corporation’s unaudited half-year financial results, RioZim’s board and executive changes, OK Zimbabwe’s extraordinary general meeting results and NMB Holdings’ third-quarter trading update. Tigere Real Estate Investment Trust also published a circular to unitholders.

On the property market, REV REIT remained unchanged at 200 cents, while Tigere REIT eased 0.09% to 118.40 cents.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that Wednesday’s advance reflected broad-based buying across several major counters, although the sharp decline in the Materials Index highlights the uneven nature of sector performance. Investors will be watching upcoming corporate disclosures for further indications of earnings momentum and business conditions.

The supplied market figures did not include VFEX trading statistics, so performance on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange is not covered in this report.