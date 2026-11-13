ZSE Gains as Zimbabwe Stocks Diverge from Falling VFEX Market

HARARE, 13 November 2026 – Zimbabwe equities closed higher on Friday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) All Share Index gaining 0.38%, while the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) fell for a second consecutive session, reflecting diverging performance across the country’s two markets.

The ZSE All Share Index closed at 499.40 points, supported by gains in industrial, agricultural and property counters. The Top 10 advanced 0.31% to 493.04 points, while the Top 15 rose 0.28% to 504.06 points. The Mid Cap Index gained 0.67% to 559.56 points.

Trading activity comprised 67 transactions worth ZWG19.60 million, with total market capitalisation increasing to ZWG115.13 billion.

Willdale was the session’s strongest performer, climbing 8.33% to 6.50 cents. Tanganda Tea gained 7.85% to 404.44 cents, while Hippo Valley Estates advanced 6.35% to 1,112.41 cents. National Tyre Services rose 0.84% to 85 cents, and FBC Holdings added 0.72% to 1,349.61 cents.

Sable Chemicals led the losers, falling 11.03% to 5.62 cents, while British American Tobacco Zimbabwe declined 3.61% to 22,000 cents.

Sector performance was broadly positive. The Real Estate Index gained 1.66%, Agriculture advanced 0.75%, and Materials rose 0.84%. The Old Industrial Index added 0.41%, while Consumer Staples and Financials increased 0.33% and 0.27%, respectively. The Zim National Index was down 0.48%, while the mining and information, communication and technology indices remained unchanged.

Tigere Real Estate Investment Trust gained 5.35% to 117.74 cents, while REV REIT remained unchanged at 200 cents.

The VFEX recorded a weaker session, with its All Share Index falling 1.37% to 267.93 points. Turnover reached US$982,015.32 across 202 trades, while market capitalisation stood at US$8.97 billion. Transaction activity was substantially higher than on the ZSE, although the two exchanges’ turnover figures are denominated in different currencies and are not directly comparable.

Trading losses were led by TSL, which fell 7.62% to US$0.2038. Invictus Energy declined 5.47% to US$0.1107, while Innscor Africa Holdings lost 5.23% to US$1.4596. Kavango Resources dropped 1.81%, and Simbisa Brands slipped 1.11%.

Corporate disclosures on Friday included third-quarter trading updates from FBC Holdings, Tigere REIT, Mashonaland Holdings, Mashonaland Seeds and First Mutual Holdings on the ZSE. The VFEX also published updates from Invictus Energy, Eagle REIT and Padenga Holdings.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the latest session reinforces the contrasting dynamics between the two exchanges. Gains in agriculture, property and industrial counters supported the ZSE, but the VFEX decline suggests continued selling pressure among selected US dollar-denominated stocks. Investors will now be assessing the latest company trading updates for evidence of revenue growth, operating resilience and the outlook for the remainder of the financial year.