Zimbabwe Records 13.3 Million 2027 Cricket World Cup Ticket Requests

HARARE – Zimbabwe has recorded more than 13.3 million ticket requests for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with the eagerly anticipated group-stage match against India emerging as the country’s biggest attraction.

Figures released by the tournament’s National Organising Committee show that Zimbabwe had received 13,350,190 requests by November 1. The Zimbabwe-India fixture, scheduled for October 24, 2027, at the new Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls, accounted for more than 3.3 million applications.

The demand forms part of an unprecedented global response to the tournament, which Zimbabwe will co-host with South Africa and Namibia. The International Cricket Council has received 120,809,467 ticket applications from nearly 2.8 million supporters across 193 countries.

South Africa has attracted more than 105 million requests for its 41 matches across eight venues, while Namibia has recorded more than two million for its six fixtures in Windhoek. Applications from supporters in the three host countries have exceeded 14.9 million.

For Zimbabwe, the figures offer an early indication of the tournament’s potential to raise the country’s international profile and generate business for tourism, hospitality, accommodation and transport operators.

Victoria Falls is particularly well positioned to benefit. Its established international tourism appeal, combined with the prospect of hosting India, could draw cricket supporters who might otherwise not have considered visiting Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the scale of interest presents a significant opportunity, but the economic benefits will depend on the country’s ability to convert international attention into visitor spending. That will require reliable transport, sufficient accommodation, efficient border services and well-coordinated tourism operations.

The organising committee’s figures nevertheless require some qualification: ticket requests are not confirmed sales or guaranteed attendance. Final numbers will depend on stadium capacity, ticket allocation and successful purchases.

The 2027 tournament therefore offers Zimbabwe more than a major sporting occasion. It provides an opportunity to showcase Victoria Falls, strengthen the country’s tourism proposition and demonstrate its capacity to host international events.