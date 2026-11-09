Zimbabwe Stocks Rise as FBC, FML Lead ZSE Rally; VFEX Gains 2.17%

HARARE, November 9, 2026 — Zimbabwean equities opened the week on a positive footing, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) advancing across its principal market indices as financial shares attracted buying interest, while the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) recorded a stronger gain.

By The Zimbabwe Mail Financial Markets Desk

The ZSE All Share Index rose 1.05% to 477.68 points, while the Top 10 Index gained 1.51% to 467.77 points. The Top 15 Index advanced 1.34% to 479.84 points, reflecting broad strength among the exchange’s larger listed companies.

Market turnover reached ZWG1.62 million from 68 trades, while total market capitalisation stood at approximately ZWG109.96 billion, according to the exchange’s November 9 market snapshot.

Financial stocks were the principal sector driver. The ZSE Financials Index climbed 3.81% to 493.17 points, making it the strongest-performing sector index in the reported session. The Old Industrial Index rose 1.14% to 468.96 points, while the Zim National Index gained 1.37% to 191.90 points.

The gains were led by FBC Holdings, which surged 15% to 1,150 cents, and First Mutual Holdings, which rose 14.90% to 345 cents. Zimre Holdings added 3.48% to 78.9018 cents, while TANGANDA advanced 2.51% to 360.4962 cents. SACL gained 0.34% to 6.32 cents.

However, the advance was not universal. Turnall Holdings fell 15% to 11.90 cents, making it the session’s biggest decliner. Seed Co International lost 7.50% to 370 cents, while Mashonaland Holdings dropped 5.33% to 160 cents. Mashonaland Securities Holdings declined 3.65% to 260 cents, and Meikles shed 1.93% to 250.0219 cents.

The sector performance showed a mixed picture beneath the headline market advance. The Materials Index plunged 7.57% to 183.67 points, while the New Industrial Index declined 1.15% to 201.64 points. The Real Estate Index lost 0.72% to 701.23 points, and the Agriculture Index slipped 0.20% to 348.11 points.

The Mid Cap Index also weakened, falling 0.63% to 552.50 points, while the Small Cap Index remained unchanged at 100.11 points. The Consumer Staples Index edged up 0.03%, and the Modified Consumer Staples Index gained 0.08%. The mining and information, communication and technology indices were unchanged.

The VFEX delivered the stronger performance of the two markets. Its All Share Index advanced 2.17% to 279.58 points, with 157 trades generating US$1.60 million in turnover. Total market capitalisation was approximately US$9.21 billion.

The available VFEX market snapshot identified four declining securities: Caledonia Mining Corporation fell 3.27% to US$34.0964, First Capital Bank lost 2.55% to US$0.1605, Kavango Resources declined 1.90% to US$0.0206, and FMW Holdings shed 1.70% to US$0.1099. The supplied snapshot did not identify the leading VFEX gainers.

Corporate disclosures added to the day’s market activity. On the ZSE, TANGANDA issued a dividend announcement dated November 6, while Delta Corporation published a notice of board appointment. Unifreight circulated a shareholder circular, African Distillers released unaudited half-year results for the 2027 financial year, and Cottco Holdings published a shareholder circular.

On the VFEX, Invictus Energy announced that mobilisation had commenced and rig-up was under way, an operational update relevant to its Musuma-1 exploration campaign in the Cabora Bassa Basin. African Gold and Uranium Resources published a prospectus, while Caledonia Mining announced a US$150 million interim financing facility for its Bilboes project. West Property Holdings also disclosed completion of a scheme of reconstruction.

The VFEX’s stronger index performance and higher reported turnover underline the continued importance of the US dollar market as a platform for companies seeking foreign-currency capital and investors looking for exposure to Zimbabwean-listed assets. However, the difference in market currencies and the composition of listed securities mean that headline index movements should not be interpreted as directly comparable measures of investor returns.

For investors, Monday’s session presented a market characterised by strong financial-sector gains on the ZSE and a larger percentage advance on the VFEX, alongside substantial weakness in selected industrial and materials counters.

The Zimbabwe Mail will continue monitoring trading activity, corporate disclosures and capital-market developments as Zimbabwe’s listed companies navigate a changing investment environment.