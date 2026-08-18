ZSE rallies nearly 2% as CBZ leads financial stocks higher

HARARE — Zimbabwean equities extended their recent advance on Monday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) All Share Index rising 1.89 percent as financial counters led a broad-based recovery in large-cap stocks.

The All Share Index closed at 484.61 points, while the ZSE Top 10 gained 2.32 percent to 491.51 points and the Top 15 advanced 2.18 percent to 502.87 points.

The rally lifted total market capitalisation to ZWG108.61 billion, from ZWG106.31 billion at the previous session, although trading liquidity remained relatively modest. The market recorded 51 trades worth ZWG5.82 million.

The Small Cap Index was unchanged at 100.11 points, while the Mid Cap Index edged down 0.02 percent to 485.17 points, reinforcing the concentration of the day’s gains in larger counters.

CBZ drives financial-sector rally

Financial stocks were the principal engine of the advance, with the Financials Index jumping 6.24 percent to 550.02 points.

CBZ Holdings was the day’s strongest major counter, surging 11.97 percent to 4,151.43 cents, while ZSE Holdings gained 9.05 percent to 229 cents.

AFDS rose 3.21 percent to 1,550.71 cents, TNCI advanced 1.38 percent to 30.05 cents and Proplastics increased 0.70 percent to 134.94 cents.

The financial sector’s performance is particularly significant given the increasing importance of large, liquid counters in a market where investors continue to face limited opportunities for deploying substantial capital.

Market analysts told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail that the latest rally appeared to reflect a combination of investor concentration in established counters and growing expectations around earnings visibility.

“CBZ’s move is large enough to materially influence the broader index, but the more important issue is whether the gains are being supported by fundamentals rather than simply liquidity chasing a limited number of counters,” one equity analyst said.

Another analyst said the financial sector’s outperformance reflected the market’s preference for companies with diversified revenue streams and stronger balance sheets.

“Investors are increasingly differentiating between counters. Financial stocks with scale, earnings visibility and the ability to benefit from monetary stability are attracting more attention than smaller companies where liquidity remains thin,” the analyst said.

Market capitalisation passes ZWG108 billion

Monday’s advance pushed ZSE market capitalisation above the ZWG108 billion mark, extending the strong re-rating seen across the exchange during 2026.

The rise also reflects the increasing concentration of market value in the exchange’s leading companies. ZSE data for 2025 showed that the five largest contributors to market capitalisation were Delta, Econet, FBC Holdings, CBZ Holdings and RTG, with the top counters accounting for a substantial proportion of total market value.

The concentration has become more relevant following Econet’s move towards leaving the ZSE. Equity analysts have previously argued that capital released by the proposed delisting could be redirected into other blue-chip counters, particularly financial stocks such as CBZ and FBC.

“The market is effectively going through a reallocation process. When a major counter disappears from an exchange, investors do not necessarily leave equities; institutional portfolios still need exposure to listed assets,” an analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail.

Dairibord bears the brunt of selling

The strongest negative movement came from Dairibord Holdings, which fell 7.73 percent to 385.77 cents.

Ariston declined 1.05 percent to 7.52 cents, while Delta was almost unchanged, easing 0.03 percent to 3,239.99 cents.

The weakness in Dairibord contrasts with the broader market rally and highlights the increasingly stock-specific nature of trading on the ZSE.

Analysts said investors were likely to scrutinise corporate announcements and trading updates closely before committing capital to counters whose earnings outlook is changing.

Monday’s session coincided with a heavy flow of corporate disclosures, including trading updates from ART Corporation, CFI Holdings, Star Africa, Willdale and a half-year special-purpose ZWG financial statement from Tanganda.

“The volume of corporate information coming into the market is important because investors are beginning to have more fundamental information with which to distinguish winners from laggards,” another analyst said.

Tigere falls despite broader market strength

The listed property market moved sharply against the wider equity trend.

Tigere Property Fund declined 8.10 percent to 109.95 cents, reducing its market capitalisation to approximately ZWG2 billion. Revitus Property Fund was unchanged at 198.25 cents.

The decline illustrates the divergence between financial and property counters, with investors apparently rotating towards financial equities during Monday’s session.

The ZSE ETF Index gained 0.46 percent, while all four ETFs recorded unchanged prices, apart from CSAG, which was quoted at 11.30 cents without a reported percentage movement.

Liquidity remains the key question

Despite the index gains, the relatively low turnover remains a central concern for investors.

Only 51 trades generated ZWG5.82 million in turnover against a market capitalisation exceeding ZWG108 billion. That relationship underscores the depth and liquidity challenge facing Zimbabwe’s equities market.

Historical ZSE data has shown that foreign participation remains important to overall liquidity, although foreign investors were net sellers in 2025, with a net selling position of ZWG1.16 billion.

An analyst told The Zimbabwe Financial Mail that rising prices without a corresponding expansion in turnover should be interpreted cautiously.

“A sustained bull market requires breadth and liquidity. If index gains continue to be concentrated in a handful of counters while turnover remains thin, the market can re-rate quickly in either direction,” the analyst said.

Another market observer said the immediate question was whether Monday’s gains would broaden beyond financials.

“CBZ and ZSE Holdings have provided the leadership, but the durability of the rally will depend on whether industrials, consumer counters and smaller companies begin participating. A broader advance would provide stronger evidence of improving market sentiment,” the analyst said.

Earnings will determine the next phase

The latest rally comes as listed companies increasingly provide investors with fresh operational data, giving the market a clearer basis for assessing earnings prospects.

For CBZ, the latest price movement is consistent with the company’s position as one of the exchange’s largest counters. Its 2025 annual report showed that the group’s share price had already risen strongly during the preceding year, while management highlighted capital strength, funding structures and strategic partnerships as central to its growth strategy.

For investors, the challenge is now separating genuine earnings-driven revaluation from price momentum.

The market’s next phase is therefore likely to be determined less by the headline index and more by corporate profitability, dividend capacity, liquidity and the ability of individual companies to translate Zimbabwe’s evolving monetary environment into sustainable real returns.

Monday’s session delivered a strong headline performance, but the message from analysts is clear: the ZSE needs broader participation and deeper liquidity to turn a concentrated rally into a durable bull market.