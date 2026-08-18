Star Africa sales surge as lower prices unlock sugar demand and refinery growthsurge as lower prices unlock sugar demand and refinery growth

HARARE — Star Africa Corporation is beginning to convert a more competitive domestic pricing strategy into stronger volumes and earnings, with Goldstar Sugars sales volumes jumping 38 percent in the quarter ended June 2026 as the sugar producer moved to capture demand and improve utilisation of its refinery.

The latest trading performance provides the clearest indication yet that the price reductions introduced in the previous financial year have begun to translate into higher physical sales.

Group revenue increased 31 percent during the quarter, while operating profit before the contribution from the group’s associate rose 58 percent. The earnings growth came despite gross margin narrowing to 17 percent from 18 percent, indicating that higher throughput and operating leverage are currently doing more work in driving profitability.

Equity Axis reported that the volume recovery followed Star Africa’s decision to lower prices to defend its position in the domestic market, with the strategy now producing a substantial increase in Goldstar’s sales.

Volume growth becomes the earnings engine

Goldstar’s 38 percent increase was accompanied by a 19 percent rise in volumes at Country Choice Foods, the group’s sugar-specialties business.

Together, the performances lifted group revenue by 31 percent, while operating profit before associate earnings increased 58 percent. The divergence between revenue and operating profit is particularly significant because it indicates that Star Africa is gaining operating leverage as more product moves through its existing manufacturing infrastructure.

A refinery carries a substantial fixed cost base covering labour, maintenance, utilities, quality control and administration. Once production increases without a proportionate increase in those costs, each additional tonne can make a greater contribution towards operating profit.

Equity Axis noted that the June quarter demonstrated this process in practice, although the company has not provided sufficient quarterly data to calculate precise plant utilisation or contribution per tonne.

For Star Africa, the commercial objective is therefore shifting from simply defending market share to maximising the productive capacity available at Goldstar.

Price cuts carry a margin trade-off

The strategy is not without risk.

Gross margin declined to 17 percent from 18 percent as higher input costs absorbed part of the benefit generated by stronger volumes. Fuel was identified as one of the principal cost pressures, creating a delicate balance between stimulating demand through lower prices and protecting profitability.

The economics of the strategy depend on incremental volumes generating enough additional gross profit to offset the thinner percentage margin and the additional costs associated with servicing higher production and distribution volumes.

“The critical issue for Star Africa is not whether lower prices can generate volume — the June quarter has answered that question. The more important question is whether every additional tonne creates sufficient contribution after refining, distribution, energy and working-capital costs,” an Equity Axis analyst told The Zimbabwe Mail.

The analyst said management should therefore assess future pricing decisions according to incremental profitability rather than market share alone.

“If volume growth continues while gross margin remains broadly stable, the operating leverage becomes increasingly attractive. But if margins continue falling faster than volumes rise, the economics of the strategy will weaken,” the analyst said.

Capacity is the next constraint

Star Africa now faces a different problem from the one it confronted when it began reducing prices: it needs to ensure that production capacity keeps pace with demand.

Goldstar experienced water-supply interruptions during the June quarter, while delays in obtaining critical spare parts affected plant availability amid logistics disruptions linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The company has since commissioned additional boreholes, while the delayed spare parts have arrived and utility availability has improved.

Equity Axis said the developments could increase productive operating hours and create the next leg of earnings growth if the refinery can convert improved availability into higher output.

The distinction is important. Star Africa is no longer attempting to manufacture demand; it has evidence that customers are responding to its pricing strategy. The operational challenge is now to produce enough sugar reliably to satisfy that demand.

Domestic market provides strategic advantage

The stronger Goldstar performance also points to the value of the domestic market.

By increasing locally refined sugar volumes, Star Africa can expand refinery utilisation without relying primarily on volatile export markets. The domestic customer base includes beverage manufacturers, confectionery producers, food processors and other industrial consumers.

That creates a potentially attractive growth model because higher local demand can be served through existing distribution infrastructure while increasing utilisation of the refinery.

The company also maintains quality certifications required by major industrial customers, an increasingly important competitive advantage as the market becomes more supply-sensitive.

For industrial buyers, price is only one component of the purchasing decision. Consistent quality, reliable deliveries and adequate production capacity become increasingly important once a supplier has secured a customer relationship.

Country Choice adds another growth channel

The 19 percent increase in Country Choice Foods volumes provides a second growth avenue for the group.

Unlike basic granulated sugar, the specialty business allows Star Africa to package and process sugar into differentiated products, potentially generating greater value from the same underlying production platform.

Equity Axis noted that the continued growth of Country Choice could become increasingly important to the group’s product mix and wider margin equation.

If Goldstar maintains strong volume growth while Country Choice continues expanding at double-digit rates, the group’s earnings profile could become less dependent on the economics of bulk granulated sugar.

Botswana exposes the supply constraint

The principal weakness during the quarter came from Star Africa’s associate operation in Botswana, where the group’s share of associate profit declined 25 percent because of product supply constraints.

The problem is strategically significant because it reinforces the broader capacity issue confronting the group. Star Africa has rising domestic demand, a growing specialty business and an associate facing product shortages.

“In effect, Star Africa has several identifiable markets that can absorb additional production. That makes restoring refinery uptime particularly valuable because the company is not producing into an uncertain market — there is already evidence of unmet demand,” the Equity Axis analyst said.

The opportunity, however, remains dependent on the economics of production. Higher output achieved through excessive energy consumption, overtime, maintenance costs or expensive logistics could dilute the operating leverage achieved in the June quarter.

Earnings recovery enters a scaling phase

Star Africa’s latest performance marks a transition from an initial turnaround strategy into a scaling exercise.

The key indicators are moving in the right direction: Goldstar volumes rose 38 percent, Country Choice volumes increased 19 percent, group revenue climbed 31 percent and operating profit before associate earnings surged 58 percent.

The principal warning signal is the decline in gross margin to 17 percent.

“The next phase is about proving that the June quarter was not a one-off volume recovery. Investors need to see production catching up with demand, plant availability improving and operating profit continuing to grow faster than revenue,” the analyst said.

The next trading update will therefore be closely watched for four indicators: production growth, sales volumes, gross margin and operating profit.

If higher refinery utilisation allows Star Africa to maintain volume growth without further material margin erosion, the company could extract significantly more earnings from its existing manufacturing base.

If production remains constrained while demand continues to rise, however, the group risks leaving revenue on the table or losing customers to competitors capable of supplying the market more consistently.

For now, the June quarter suggests that Star Africa’s lower-price strategy has successfully stimulated demand. The more consequential question for shareholders is whether the company can now produce enough sugar, at a controlled cost, to turn that demand into sustainable operating profit.