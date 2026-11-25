HARARE, Nov 25, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Equities on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) rebounded on Wednesday, snapping Tuesday’s pullback as renewed buying interest in financial, insurance, and industrial counters lifted benchmark indices across the local bourse.

The ZSE All Share Index rose 1.60 percent to close at 512.89 points, adding ZWG 2.15 billion in value to push total market capitalisation to ZWG 116.75 billion from ZWG 114.61 billion a day earlier. Daily turnover totalled ZWG 20.64 million across 78 executed trades.

Heavyweight stocks paced the recovery, with the ZSE Top 10 Index climbing 1.94 percent to 503.03 points and the ZSE Top 15 Index gaining 1.76 percent to 515.60 points. The Mid Cap Index edged up 0.23 percent to 588.41 points, while the Small Cap Index held steady at 100.11 points.

Insurance and Banking Counters Lead ZSE Gains

Fidelity Life Assurance (FIDL.zw) topped the ZSE gainers’ table, surging the maximum 15.00 percent daily limit to close at 115.00 ZWG cents. Industrial manufacturer Turnall Holdings (TURN.zw) extended its upward streak, rising 10.67 percent to 14.00 ZWG cents, while logistics operator Unifreight Africa (UNIF.zw) gained 9.09 percent to 300.00 ZWG cents.

Financial heavyweight CBZ Holdings (CBZ.zw) recouped Tuesday’s losses, advancing 8.12 percent to 4,099.04 ZWG cents and lifting the Financials Index 3.84 percent to 600.43 points. Hospitality group Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG.zw) rounded out the top five gainers, climbing 4.49 percent to 120.00 ZWG cents.

On the downside, Star Africa Corporation (SACL.zw) led the laggards after shedding 9.77 percent to 4.50 ZWG cents, followed by General Beltings Holdings (GBH.zw), which dropped 8.83 percent to 7.52 ZWG cents. Retail and hospitality group Meikles Limited (MEIK.zw) fell 6.23 percent to 240.00 ZWG cents amid ongoing uncertainty following its cautionary notice on a proposed corporate restructuring and potential delisting.

First Mutual Holdings (FML.zw) slipped 0.43 percent to 333.57 ZWG cents, and FBC Holdings (FBC.zw) eased 0.08 percent to 1,319.00 ZWG cents.

Sector performance was broadly positive, led by the Materials Index—which jumped 5.03 percent to 208.09 points—and the Consumer Discretionary Index, up 4.49 percent to 602.81 points. Among Real Estate Investment Trusts, Tigere REIT (TIG.zw) rose 1.86 percent to 110.20 ZWG cents, while Revitus Property Opportunities (REV.zw) traded flat at 200.00 ZWG cents.

In corporate filings, Dairibord Holdings (DZL.zw) formally published its shareholder circular ahead of its Dec. 17 vote to exit the ZSE for the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

VFEX Overview and Hard-Currency Movers

On the U.S. dollar-denominated VFEX—where the most recent market snapshot stood at a total market capitalisation of $8.82 billion ($8,820,681,527.29) and daily turnover of $1.27 million ($1,274,262.89) across 229 trades, the VFEX All Share Index sat at 256.38 points following a 2.20 percent dip in the prior session.

Hard-currency market leaders included Zimre Holdings (ZIMW.VX), up 11.11 percent at $0.0980; gold producer Caledonia Mining Corporation (CMCL.VX), up 5.68 percent at $32.5130; Masimba’s infrastructure counter (INFR.VX), up 2.96 percent at $0.2537; Pfuma REIT (PFUMA.VX), up 1.15 percent at $0.1500; and First Mutual Wealth (FMWG.VX), up 0.55 percent at $0.1100.