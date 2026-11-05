Mnangagwa’s Daughter-In Law’s Drug Cases End in Fines as Money-Laundering Charge Is Dropped

HARARE – Drug-related cases involving Kelsea Tafirenyika, the second wife of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son Collins, and three of her relatives have ended in guilty pleas and fines, while a separate money-laundering charge against her involving nearly US$9.3 million was withdrawn over insufficient evidence.

The outcomes followed negotiations between prosecutors and defence lawyers led by Advocate Silvester Hashiti, bringing the cases to an end without custodial sentences for the four women.

In Bulawayo, Kelsea’s mother, Amina Jassinta Jessub Arab, 47, her sister, Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika, 28, and her aunt, Noreen Jessub, 51, changed their pleas to guilty on November 2 before regional magistrate Mark Dzira.

Arab was fined US$200, with 20 days’ imprisonment as an alternative for non-payment. Jessub received a US$250 fine or 25 days in prison, while Tafirenyika was fined US$300 or 30 days in default.

The trio had been due to stand trial on November 5 and 6. They were arrested on August 19 at a lodge in Bulawayo’s Ilanda suburb, where police reportedly recovered cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and US$53,055 in cash.

According to the prosecution account, officers found cocaine sachets in the rooms occupied by Arab and Jessub. A sachet of crystal methamphetamine, another cocaine sachet and the cash were recovered from Tafirenyika’s room.

Kelsea had separately concluded her own plea agreement in Harare on October 8. She pleaded guilty to unauthorised possession of prescription medicines, after being found with pethidine and morphine sulphate at a Greystone Park property on August 4, 2026. Magistrate Ignatio Kudakwashe Mhene fined her US$300.

She also admitted possessing five prepared cannabis rolls weighing 0.004kg and was fined a further US$100.

The separate money-laundering charge was dropped after prosecutors concluded that the available evidence was insufficient to secure a conviction. The withdrawal should not be confused with an acquittal following a contested trial.

According to a legal analyst who spoke to The Zimbabwe Mail, the negotiated outcomes leave important questions about the handling of high-profile cases and the consistency of prosecutorial decisions.

“Plea agreements are a recognised feature of criminal proceedings, but public confidence depends on transparent explanations of the charges, evidence and reasons behind the eventual penalties,” he said.

The cases highlight the distinction between criminal charges, guilty pleas and withdrawn counts, particularly where allegations attract significant public attention.