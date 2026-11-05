Madzikanda Reaches Deal to Co-Execute Wicknell Chivayo’s Estate

HARARE – Sonja Louise Madzikanda, the former wife of the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has reached an agreement with his family to jointly administer his estate, potentially bringing an end to a dispute over who should oversee the deceased’s affairs.

Under the proposed arrangement, Madzikanda would serve as co-executor alongside Chivayo’s sister, Esther Chivayo, subject to approval by the Master of the High Court.

Madzikanda’s lawyer, Rungano Mahuni of Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, formally notified the Master on Tuesday that the parties had reached consensus following consultations. The lawyers said a written agreement had been signed and submitted for inclusion in the estate record.

The arrangement would place the administration of the estate in the hands of the two women, who would be responsible for compiling an inventory of assets, assessing creditors’ claims and overseeing the eventual distribution of the estate in accordance with the law.

Madzikanda, who shares two young children with Chivayo, was pursuing a US$25 million divorce settlement against him when he died. The agreement marks a negotiated route towards joint administration, although the Master’s approval remains outstanding.

Chivayo, 43, died on September 30 in a helicopter crash at Kudenga Farm in Marondera, Mashonaland East. His wife, Lucy Muteke, her aide, Sanelisiwe Magagula, and pilots Captain Kelvin Soda and Captain Courage Mutavirwa also died in the crash.

Esther Chivayo is represented by lawyer Caleb Mucheche of Caleb Mucheche and Partners Law Chambers.

Harare lawyer familiar with the law who spoke to The Zimbabwe Mail said the proposed agreement offers a more orderly framework for administering a high-profile estate, but the Master’s decision will be decisive. The co-executors will face the task of establishing the estate’s assets and liabilities while safeguarding the interests of beneficiaries and addressing any legitimate creditor claims.

The agreement is not yet a final appointment. The Master of the High Court must first consider and approve the proposed co-executorship.