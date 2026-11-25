HARARE, Nov 25, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Air Zimbabwe has signed a new wet-lease agreement with Portuguese charter and leasing specialist EuroAtlantic Airways to operate its flagship Harare–London Gatwick service, moving swiftly to restore long-haul operations after Spanish lessor Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas abruptly suspended flights earlier this week.

John Mangudya, chief executive officer of the Mutapa Investment Fund—the sovereign wealth vehicle that oversees Zimbabwe’s state-owned enterprises—confirmed the replacement Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) deal on Wednesday night, though he declined to disclose commercial terms.

“We have partnered with EuroAtlantic on the route,” Mangudya said.

Under the agreement, EuroAtlantic will deploy a 15-year-old Airbus A330-300 registered as CS-TGJ. According to aviation tracking service FlightRadar24, the widebody jet—which had been parked in Porto, Portugal, following its delivery from Malaysia Airlines a month ago—was scheduled to position to London Gatwick on Wednesday night ahead of Thursday’s resumption flight.

Configured with 27 business-class seats, 263 economy seats, and individual in-flight entertainment systems, the aircraft provides an onboard product upgrade over the previous Plus Ultra jet.

Recovering From Plus Ultra’s Sudden Collapse

The rapid switch follows Monday’s operational disruption after Madrid-based Plus Ultra halted all scheduled flights on Nov. 23 amid acute financial distress and recalled its leased Airbus A330-300 to Spain.

The withdrawal forced Air Zimbabwe to cancel Monday’s inbound flight from London and Wednesday’s outbound service from Harare, leaving travellers stranded across both cities. Management apologised for the disruption, accommodating affected passengers in hotels while re-routing others onto partner carriers.

Per Air Zimbabwe’s revised schedule, inbound London–Harare flights resume on Thursday, Nov. 26, while the postponed outbound Harare–London service will depart on Friday, Nov. 27.

Safeguarding Festive Season Expansion

Securing replacement widebody capacity is critical for Air Zimbabwe ahead of the peak December holiday travel rush. On Nov. 20—just three days before Plus Ultra’s collapse—the national airline announced plans to expand Harare–London frequencies from three to four weekly rotations starting Dec. 1 to meet surging seasonal demand.

Air Zimbabwe currently operates three weekly departures from Harare on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with return flights from London Gatwick on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The carrier relaunched the corridor on July 22, 2026, ending a 14-year absence triggered when historical debt disputes and creditor seizure threats forced the suspension of intercontinental flights.

Founded 33 years ago and headquartered near Lisbon, EuroAtlantic Airways is an established ACMI provider supplying aircraft, flight crews, maintenance, and insurance to international airlines seeking rapid widebody capacity.