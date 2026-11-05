Cristiano Ronaldo Retires from Portugal After 23-Year International Career

LISBON – Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a record-breaking career with Portugal after 23 years wearing the national team’s colours.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed his decision in a five-minute video posted on X on Thursday, describing the national team’s No. 7 shirt as a privilege and responsibility he had carried throughout his international career.

“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the No. 7 shirt of our national team,” Ronaldo said. “I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.”

The announcement closes a remarkable chapter for the 41-year-old forward, who established himself as one of football’s most influential players and Portugal’s leading international goalscorer.

His international career brought major silverware, including the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles. He also holds records for goals in international football, the European Championship and the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo’s departure follows reported tensions with Portugal’s coaching set-up. The supplied account says he left a national-team training camp on September 30 after disagreements over assurances made by head coach Jorge Jesus. It also describes his frustration after being named among the substitutes despite being asked to prepare for a possible appearance.

The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently imposed a one-month suspension and a €255 fine, according to the account. The suspension was due to expire before Portugal’s scheduled Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales in November.

Ronaldo has played for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr since December 2022, having previously represented Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

His international retirement marks the end of an era for Portugal, although his influence on the national team and the wider commercial profile of football is likely to endure well beyond his final appearance.