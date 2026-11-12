UK and Zimbabwe Target Trade and Investment as Relations Improve

HARARE, 12 November 2026 – Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom are seeking to deepen economic cooperation, with British Ambassador Gill Lever identifying trade, investment and improved business conditions as priorities in a relationship she describes as being in a “very good space”.

Lever made the remarks in Harare after meeting Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, whose recent visit to Britain included engagements with House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Discussions covered parliamentary democracy, accountability, regulatory oversight and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, according to NewZimbabwe.com.

The economic agenda is increasingly prominent. Lever said bilateral trade stood at approximately US$300 million annually, with Zimbabwe recording a trade surplus, but stressed that both countries wanted to expand the relationship.

“That’s not a bad thing, but we want to see that grow,” she said.

Horticulture is among the areas targeted for closer cooperation, with Britain working with Zimbabwean farmers to increase exports to the UK. Lever also highlighted efforts to improve the business regulatory environment to attract British investment into mining, companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and professional services.

The renewed engagement comes as Zimbabwe seeks foreign capital, export-market access and partnerships capable of supporting economic growth. British investment could contribute to energy development, agricultural production and private-sector expansion, although converting diplomatic goodwill into commercial commitments will depend on policy consistency, regulatory certainty and investor confidence.

Lever has previously highlighted a proposed investment of more than £50 million in the Vungu solar project in Zimbabwe’s Midlands, as well as a US$50 million financing facility announced by British International Investment to support farmers and entrepreneurs.

The two countries are also pursuing closer professional cooperation. A reciprocal arrangement between Zimbabwe’s Public Accountants and Auditors Board and the UK Financial Reporting Council recognises the equivalence of Zimbabwe’s Registered Public Auditor qualification and regulatory requirements with UK statutory audit requirements, subject to applicable conditions. This could widen professional opportunities and strengthen confidence in financial reporting.

On Zimbabwe’s long-standing ambition to rejoin the Commonwealth, Lever said Britain supported the prospect when the time was right, but emphasised that the decision rested with the wider membership rather than London alone.

The Zimbabwe Mail‘s analysis assesses that improving diplomatic relations offers an opportunity to move beyond political statements towards measurable economic outcomes. Stronger trade, investment and professional links could benefit both countries, but progress will ultimately be judged by new capital commitments, expanding exports, employment and tangible opportunities for businesses.

For Harare and London, the challenge is to ensure that the renewed partnership delivers commercial results while allowing both sides to address difficult political issues through continued dialogue.