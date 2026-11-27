NAIROBI, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa held his first face-to-face meeting in nearly a decade with exiled former cabinet minister Prof. Jonathan Moyo in Nairobi on Thursday night, marking a significant political realignment on the sidelines of the inaugural Zimbabwe–Kenya Bi-National Commission (BNC) summit.

According to The NewsHawks, the three-hour engagement took place in the 10th-floor Presidential Suite of the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., bringing together the head of state, senior cabinet ministers, security chiefs, and Moyo, who fled Zimbabwe during the November 2017 military intervention that removed former President Robert Mugabe and elevated Mnangagwa to power.

Three-Part Engagement and Key Officials in Attendance

Upon arriving at the hotel, Moyo was received by Zimbabwe’s Minister Counsellor in Kenya, Nothando Jamu, and escorted into an initial 30-minute plenary session with Mnangagwa and senior government officials.

Cabinet ministers present at the opening session included Foreign Affairs Minister Amon Murwira, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Senior state officials in attendance included Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Paul Chikawa, Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza, and Zimbabwe’s Acting Ambassador to Kenya Silibaziso Manyonga.

Following the group briefing, Mnangagwa and Moyo held a private, one-on-one meeting lasting more than an hour, the contents of which remain confidential. The two then rejoined the delegation for dinner, where Moyo was seated between Mnangagwa and Murwira.

As he departed the hotel, Moyo was photographed alongside Chikawa, Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, and Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive Dilesh Nguwaya, appearing calm and upbeat.

From Exile to Constitutional Strategy

The Nairobi meeting underscores a gradual political rapprochement that has unfolded behind the scenes in recent years. After co-authoring a critical open letter to Zanu PF members with fellow exiled former minister Patrick Zhuwao in November 2022, Moyo later assisted Zanu PF’s political strategy during Mnangagwa’s 2023 re-election campaign.

Since August 2024, Moyo has reportedly served as a lead political consultant on constitutional amendments aimed at extending Mnangagwa’s presidential tenure by two years from 2028 to 2030.

Earlier this week, Moyo hinted at his shifting political alignment on social media, writing, “When facts change, I change my mind,” shortly before being spotted in Nairobi conversing with CIO Director-General Chikawa.

The diplomatic talks precede Friday’s formal BNC summit at State House in Nairobi, co-chaired by Mnangagwa and Kenyan President William Ruto to expand bilateral trade, investment, and regional cooperation.