Tagwirei’s Powers Narrowed as Mthuli Ncube Retains Key Economic Functions

HARARE, November 12 (The Zimbabwe Mail) — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sharply narrowed the statutory responsibilities of newly appointed Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Kudakwashe Tagwirei, leaving the Finance Ministry under Professor Mthuli Ncube with control over the country’s central fiscal, monetary and financial regulatory frameworks.

Two statutory instruments published in an extraordinary Government Gazette on Wednesday formally separate the portfolios, giving Tagwirei responsibility for administering just two Acts: the Competition Act and the Census and Statistics Act.

Statutory Instrument 181 of 2026, the Assignment of Functions (Minister of Economic Development and Investment Promotion) Notice, assigns those laws to Tagwirei’s ministry. The accompanying Statutory Instrument 180 of 2026 places more than 40 statutes under the Minister of Finance, including the Banking Act, Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Public Finance Management Act, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act, Securities and Exchange Act and Exchange Control Act.

The changes effectively dismantle the broader allocation of responsibilities established under the combined Finance and Economic Development portfolio in 2023, replacing it with a more explicit division of ministerial authority.

A decisive division of economic power

The implications extend well beyond administrative restructuring. By retaining responsibility for taxation, public finance, banking regulation, exchange controls, financial markets and public debt within the Finance Ministry, Ncube remains at the centre of Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic policy architecture.

The allocation also leaves the Finance Ministry with the statutory responsibilities associated with oversight of the Mutapa Investment Fund, the Government’s investment vehicle for strategic state assets. This is particularly significant given the fund’s exposure to public enterprises and the potential fiscal risks arising from their borrowing, guarantees and financial obligations.

For Tagwirei, the assignment creates a considerably narrower formal statutory brief than the title of his ministry might suggest. Competition policy and national statistics are important to investment promotion and economic planning, but the instruments do not transfer the principal fiscal and financial powers to his portfolio.

The distinction is important for investors assessing where decisions on taxation, monetary policy, foreign exchange, financial regulation and public-sector financing are ultimately anchored.

It also raises questions about how the two ministries will coordinate investment promotion with the fiscal and regulatory institutions that determine the operating environment for businesses.

IMF programme puts governance under scrutiny

The timing is significant as Zimbabwe continues implementing its Staff-Monitored Programme with the International Monetary Fund, which is intended to strengthen macroeconomic stability and establish a credible track record towards debt resolution and international re-engagement.

The IMF approved completion of the programme’s second review on October 7, following an assessment of performance through June 2026. The Fund said the authorities had met the quantitative targets and structural benchmarks, although the indicative target for protected social and priority spending was missed.

The next phase will require continued attention to public financial management, foreign exchange reforms, expenditure controls and governance of state-owned enterprises.

Mutapa is particularly relevant. The IMF programme includes commitments requiring the fund and its subsidiaries to obtain prior written Finance Ministry approval before assuming borrowing or debt-like obligations, alongside the publication of audited financial statements for specified subsidiaries.

Keeping these responsibilities within the Finance portfolio therefore provides a clearer line of accountability for an area that international lenders regard as important to managing fiscal risks.

The Zimbabwe Mail understands that the new statutory allocation is intended to remove uncertainty over ministerial responsibilities following the Cabinet restructuring. However, the instruments do not, by themselves, establish how the two ministries will divide day-to-day coordination of investment policy.

There is also no official explanation in the published notices suggesting that the allocation reflects concerns about Tagwirei’s competence or his ability to manage more complex economic legislation. Such interpretations should be treated as speculation rather than established government policy.

Ultimately, the restructuring gives Ncube responsibility for the legal and institutional machinery underpinning economic management, while Tagwirei’s ministry retains a more focused mandate around competition and statistical information.

For markets, the immediate significance is greater clarity over the formal allocation of powers. The longer-term test will be whether the division improves policy coordination, accelerates investment approvals and strengthens accountability without creating competing bureaucratic centres.