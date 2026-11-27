HARARE, Nov 27, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Detained Zimbabwean Ambassador-at-Large and televangelist Uebert Angel has written a formal letter from remand prison to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, distancing himself from threatening social media pronouncements made by international preachers and rejecting speculation that the First Family orchestrated his prosecution.

In the three-page letter on Spirit Embassy letterhead dated Nov. 27, 2026, and addressed to Mnangagwa at Munhumutapa Building, Angel apologised for any embarrassment caused by religious figures who issued warnings against Zimbabwean authorities following his arrest last Sunday on an aggravated indecent assault charge.

“It has come to my attention that certain international prophets and church leaders have, through social media, made statements directed at the Republic of Zimbabwe and at Your Excellency in connection with my detention in State custody, where I am presently held,” Angel wrote.

“Those statements have been widely understood as threats. Whatever their intentions, they were made without my knowledge, instructions or consent, and no one has been authorised to speak for me in that manner.”

Disavowing Prophetic Warnings and Smear Campaigns

The letter follows viral online videos circulating before and after Angel’s this week’s arrest at his Harare church. Prior to his detention, Nigerian televangelist Chris Oyakhilome, widely known as Pastor Chris, warned in a recorded message that anyone targeting Angel would face divine retribution, while another self-styled prophet subsequently gave Zimbabwean authorities three days to release the envoy or face “calamity.”

Angel insisted that matters before the courts must be resolved strictly through Zimbabwe’s legal system rather than social media threats, adding that he neither shares nor endorses the remarks.

He also moved to quash online rumours suggesting that Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa instigated his arrest over political loyalty concerns.

“I have also learnt, with deep sadness, that certain individuals have embarked on a smear campaign that seeks to portray Your Excellency and Her Excellency the First Lady as the political forces behind my criminal prosecution,” Angel wrote.

“I state categorically that nothing in my dealings with the police has ever led me to suspect that I am being targeted by either of you. Such allegations have been made in bad taste and definitely to drive a wedge.”

Reaffirming Loyalty Ahead of Monday Bail Ruling

Maintaining his innocence, Angel noted that his legal team has never argued during bail proceedings that he is a victim of political persecution, stressing that his case is purely a criminal matter in which he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

“As far as I am concerned, there is only ONE PRESIDENT AND ONE FIRST LADY in this country,” he stated, expressing continued gratitude for his appointment as Ambassador-at-Large (Plenipotentiary).

“For the avoidance of doubt, I continue to regard you both as my father and mother, and I remain your loyal and obedient son, ever at Your Excellency’s service.”

Angel, 48, remains in custody at Harare Remand Prison after Magistrate Francis Mapfumo deferred ruling on his bail application to Monday, Nov. 30, following a three-day hearing.