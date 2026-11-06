Chatunga Mugabe Granted Bail in Robbery Case

HARARE – Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of Zimbabwe’s late former president Robert Mugabe, has been released on US$100 bail alongside four co-accused facing robbery allegations involving a security official.

The five appeared before magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai, who granted each accused bail after the State consented to their release, indicating that it had found no compelling grounds to oppose the applications.

Chatunga appeared in court with Munashe Mubhawu, identified as his security aide, and three other security guards – Terence Johannes Chinyemba, Fredson Peter and Solomon Pamire. They are accused of robbing Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) official Lloyd Mupanduki.

Under the bail conditions, the accused must remain at their stated residential addresses, report to the police once a week and refrain from interfering with State witnesses.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on November 24 for possible allocation of a trial date.

The State’s decision not to oppose bail clears the way for the five men to await further proceedings outside custody. However, their release does not amount to an acquittal, and the allegations will still have to be tested through the judicial process.

The case has attracted public attention because of Chatunga’s family background and the identity of the alleged complainant. It also places renewed focus on the importance of due process and the equal application of the law, irrespective of an accused person’s political or family connections.

The Zimbabwe Mail notes that the court proceedings should be followed on their legal merits, with the presumption of innocence applying to all five accused until the charges are determined.