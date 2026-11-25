From cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to lithium deposits in Mali and uranium reserves in Niger, Africa’s mineral wealth is becoming an increasingly important arena of competition between the United States, China and Russia.

By Layth Mushtaq

China dominates several critical mineral supply chains, while Russia has expanded its influence through security partnerships, particularly in the Sahel. The US, meanwhile, is seeking to secure access to strategic resources through diplomacy, investment and infrastructure projects.

The rivalry extends beyond mining to ports, railways and trade routes connecting Africa’s resources to global markets.

But as foreign powers compete for access, what do African countries stand to gain?

Why are global powers interested in Africa’s minerals?

Africa holds substantial deposits of cobalt, lithium, copper and uranium, resources vital to industries ranging from electric vehicles and renewable energy to advanced technology and defence.

For Washington, securing critical minerals has become a strategic priority amid concerns about dependence on China.

In February, President Donald Trump announced Project Vault, a $12bn initiative to establish a strategic mineral stockpile for US industries.

China has spent years investing in African mining, processing and infrastructure.

Trade between China and Africa reached a record $348bn last year, according to Chinese customs statistics, cementing Beijing’s position as the continent’s largest trading partner.

Russia’s economic footprint is considerably smaller. Moscow has instead relied heavily on military cooperation and security partnerships to expand its influence, particularly in countries that have distanced themselves from Western governments.

Its Africa Corps, established in 2023 under the Russian Ministry of Defence, has taken over much of the Wagner Group’s former operations on the continent.

Gold has also become strategically important to Moscow. A 2024 RAND Europe study commissioned by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office identified the precious metal as a major feature of Russia’s engagement in Africa.

Why is the DRC central to the competition?

The DRC is the world’s largest producer of mined cobalt, accounting for an estimated 73 percent of global production in 2025, according to the US Geological Survey.

China has established a powerful position in the country’s mining industry, with Chinese companies owning or holding stakes in several major copper and cobalt operations.

Beijing also dominates global cobalt refining, giving it considerable influence over supply chains even when minerals are extracted elsewhere.

Washington is seeking to challenge that position.

Last December, the US and DRC signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at expanding US access to critical minerals and supporting investment in infrastructure and processing.

Under the agreement, Kinshasa is to identify strategic mining assets and exploration areas, giving American and eligible partner investors rights of first offer on designated projects.

But securing agreements is different from developing mines and processing facilities.

This month, DRC Economy Minister Daniel Mukoko Samba urged Washington to translate the partnership into tangible investments, saying its success should be measured by completed projects rather than signed agreements.

Kinshasa wants investment to support domestic mineral processing, electricity access and economic development, rather than simply increasing raw material exports.

Why are transport corridors part of the rivalry?

Control over mineral supply chains depends not only on mines but also on the infrastructure needed to move resources to international markets.

China has made infrastructure investment central to its engagement with Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative, under which dozens of African countries have signed cooperation agreements.

The US, alongside European and African partners, is backing the Lobito Corridor, a transport network linking Angola’s Atlantic coast to the copper and cobalt-producing regions of the DRC, with a planned railway extension into Zambia.

The corridor is intended to provide a more efficient route for mineral exports while strengthening regional trade.

For Washington, it also offers an opportunity to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on Chinese-dominated networks.

For African countries, the project could lower transport costs and attract investment. But its wider benefits will depend on whether it also supports local industries and communities.

Why is the Sahel another focus?

Mali and Niger possess significant deposits of lithium, gold and uranium, but political upheaval and armed group activity have complicated foreign investment.

Following military coups and deteriorating relations with Western governments, both countries strengthened security ties with Moscow, as did neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Russia deployed Africa Corps personnel across the region, consolidating its position as a security partner to military-led governments.

Washington is now seeking to rebuild relations.

In February, senior US State Department official Nick Checker visited Mali, signalling a desire to reset ties and reaffirming Washington’s respect for the country’s sovereignty.

The diplomatic outreach comes as foreign companies pursue opportunities in the region’s mining sector.

Mali produced an estimated 9,400 tonnes of lithium last year, according to the US Geological Survey, making it one of Africa’s leading producers.

Chinese interests are involved in the Goulamina lithium mine, while a subsidiary of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom secured an exploration licence for the Bougoula lithium project two years ago.

US commercial interests have also pursued opportunities in Mali’s gold sector.

In neighbouring Niger, uranium has become a focus of renewed US economic engagement following the withdrawal of US troops in 2024.

In September this year, the US International Development Finance Corporation approved financing of up to $414m for the Dasa uranium project, developed by Canadian mining company Global Atomic.

The financing remains subject to conditions, including securing a viable route to transport uranium from the landlocked country.

The project illustrates Washington’s efforts to rebuild economic ties even as Russia maintains a security presence in Niger.

What does Africa stand to gain?

For African governments, growing competition among foreign powers presents opportunities to attract investment, diversify partnerships and negotiate better terms for their mineral resources.

But it also carries risks.

Foreign ownership of mines and processing facilities can leave producing countries dependent on raw material exports, while insecurity, corruption and weak infrastructure can limit the benefits reaching local communities.

The challenge for African governments is to turn international interest into investment that creates jobs, expands domestic processing and strengthens local economies.

As Washington, Beijing and Moscow compete for Africa’s mineral wealth, the real test for African countries may be not which global power wins the race, but how much of the wealth they can retain.

This article was first published here by Al Jazeera.