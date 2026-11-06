Marco Rubio Dismisses Resignation Reports and Reaffirms Commitment to Trump

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed reports that he could leave the Trump administration to position himself for a possible presidential campaign, insisting that he intends to remain in government for the duration of President Donald Trump’s term.

In an interview with The New York Times, Rubio said he remained committed to his responsibilities, pushing back against speculation that he was considering stepping down from his roles as secretary of state and national security adviser.

“I love the work I’m doing,” Rubio said, according to the interview. He also questioned reports suggesting he was preparing to leave, joking that he was unsure which position commentators believed he intended to relinquish.

“I don’t know where these things come from, to be honest with you,” he said.

The remarks, reported by The New York Times and subsequently carried by Russia’s TASS news agency, come amid continuing political discussion about the Republican Party’s leadership beyond Trump’s current presidency. Rubio has previously been regarded by political commentators as a potential contender for the party’s future presidential nomination.

His position in the administration is particularly significant because he holds two influential responsibilities: overseeing US foreign policy as secretary of state and serving as national security adviser. The combination places him at the centre of the administration’s diplomatic and national security decision-making.

Rubio’s comments do not amount to an announcement about his political ambitions beyond the current administration. Rather, they represent a direct rejection of claims that he is preparing an early departure to pursue another political opportunity.

For the moment, his public message is that he intends to remain focused on the work entrusted to him by Trump. Whether he seeks higher office after the administration’s term ends remains an open question.