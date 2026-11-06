Usher and Chris Brown Reportedly Clash Backstage in Atlanta

R&B stars Usher and Chris Brown reportedly clashed backstage ahead of their Atlanta concert, with disagreements over when to begin the show contributing to a delay of almost three hours, according to entertainment outlet TMZ.

In a report published on Friday, November 6, TMZ said sources close to the situation described growing tension between the two performers, who are currently sharing the stage on their joint tour.

The disagreement reportedly centred on how to handle late-arriving fans after heavy traffic around Mercedes-Benz Stadium disrupted access to the venue. Brown was said to favour starting the performance as scheduled, while Usher wanted to give more concertgoers time to arrive.

TMZ reported that the exchange developed into a heated verbal disagreement, with sources describing competition between the singers throughout the tour. The publication attributed the latest tensions to what it characterised as a clash of egos, although neither artist has publicly confirmed the reported backstage confrontation.

Speculation intensified after video from Thursday night’s performance showed Usher opening his set with the words, “Welcome to my show”, before launching into his hit U Don’t Have to Call. The remark prompted debate among fans over whether it was an ordinary stage introduction or an indirect response to the reported disagreement.

The absence of joint performances during the Atlanta show also fuelled questions about the relationship between the two artists. Some disappointed concertgoers criticised the late start and reportedly described the performance as rushed, with some calling for refunds.

Brown appeared to address the online speculation through an Instagram Story, writing: “Internet 🧢. don’t fall for it.” He did not explain precisely which reports or claims he was responding to.

Despite the controversy, TMZ reported that the tour was not considered to be in jeopardy, although the alleged differences between the performers had yet to be resolved.

The Atlanta engagement has attracted particular attention because the pair are scheduled to perform five shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the same tour stop, surpassing Beyoncé’s previous record of four shows at the venue during a single tour stop, according to TMZ.

The singers are scheduled to return to the Atlanta stage on Friday, with further performances planned for Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The reported dispute has added an unexpected layer of drama to a tour built around two influential names in contemporary R&B. Whether the tension will affect the remaining performances remains unclear, and the accounts of the backstage disagreement have not been independently confirmed by either artist.