South Africa Arrests Nine Foreigners over Alleged Ukraine War Recruitment

CAPE TOWN – South African authorities have arrested nine foreign nationals suspected of attempting to leave the country to join the Russia-Ukraine war, raising fresh concerns about the recruitment of African citizens into the conflict.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were detained on Sunday evening during a coordinated operation involving South African police and Interpol. Arrests were made at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma, east of Johannesburg, as the group allegedly prepared to board flights out of the country.

According to the BBC, police said the arrests followed international law-enforcement cooperation, with investigators suspecting that the individuals may also have breached laws in their respective home countries. Their nationalities have not been disclosed, and none is reported to be resident in South Africa.

Authorities have not established whether the suspects intended to fight for Russia or Ukraine, or identified the organisations allegedly arranging their travel. They are accused of contravening South African legislation governing mercenary activity, which restricts participation in foreign military operations without the required government authorisation.

The arrests come amid growing evidence of African nationals being drawn into the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A Ukrainian intelligence assessment cited by the BBC estimated that more than 1,700 people from 36 African countries had been recruited to fight for Russia.

Kenya has previously reported that hundreds of its citizens were allegedly recruited or illegally conscripted, while Ghana disclosed in February that 55 nationals had died and 272 were believed to have been drawn into the conflict. South Africa also secured the return of 17 citizens allegedly deceived into joining the war.

The latest arrests underline the growing international dimension of recruitment networks operating beyond the battlefield, particularly where vulnerable jobseekers may be attracted by promises of employment or lucrative opportunities abroad.

The nine suspects are expected to appear in court, with police investigations continuing into the circumstances surrounding their alleged recruitment and intended travel.