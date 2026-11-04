Dangote Launches $2.5 Billion Namibia Fuel Storage Project

WALVIS BAY, Namibia – Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has launched a $2.5 billion fuel storage and pipeline project in Namibia, marking a major expansion of his energy business into Southern Africa’s petroleum distribution market.

The project, unveiled on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is intended to establish Walvis Bay as a regional fuel logistics hub and strengthen supply networks across the continent.

According to Reuters, the planned terminal will have storage capacity of approximately 600 million litres, equivalent to about four million barrels. The facility will comprise 360 million litres of diesel storage, with the remainder allocated to petrol. Dangote said construction was expected to take 18 to 20 months.

The development includes plans for a 1,700-kilometre pipeline that could connect Namibia with Botswana, Zambia and potentially the Democratic Republic of Congo, creating a wider distribution corridor for landlocked markets.

Dangote said the infrastructure would strengthen the energy independence of six African countries while reducing logistical vulnerabilities, shipping costs and energy insecurity in Namibia.

The proposed terminal would have eight times the capacity of Namibia’s existing 75-million-litre National Oil Storage Facility, operated by state-owned Namcor.

Gerrit van Rooyen, a senior economist at Oxford Economics Africa, told Reuters that the investment formed part of Dangote’s broader strategy to develop African fuel distribution networks for his refined petroleum exports. He said the expansion would diversify the company’s markets as the energy transition is expected to moderate long-term demand in Europe and East Asia.

Dangote already operates Nigeria’s 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery and is expanding its refining ambitions elsewhere on the continent, including a planned facility in Kenya.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the Namibian project reflects a growing shift towards integrated energy infrastructure in Africa, where refining capacity, storage and distribution networks are increasingly central to energy security. Its success will depend on timely construction, cross-border agreements and commercially competitive transportation costs.

If delivered as planned, the project could strengthen Walvis Bay’s position as a strategic petroleum distribution centre and reshape fuel supply routes across parts of Southern and Central Africa.