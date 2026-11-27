Mwana Group is the first historic IPO on the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX), a capital market focused on entrepreneurs and SMEs. This new exchange is an ambitious, bold move, and Mwana Group is likewise.

The spare parts and automotive group is looking to raise US$1 million for 10.88% of the company. That values it at about US$9.2 million after the money comes in.

The founder’s story and background are compelling, and this is an IPO worth watching for many reasons. The big question is: what is the price of potential?

If you are an entrepreneur looking to raise money, or a potential investor, this is a live case study worth paying close attention to.

Let’s unpack!



The Market and the Founder

ZEEX is the new exchange focused on entrepreneurs and Mwana Group is its first IPO. The founder of Mwana Group is Kudakwashe Mutenda, who spent 15 years overseas in Asia, Europe and Latin America. He worked for Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz, in more than 10 countries, including Japan, Germany, India and Brazil. His roles covered procurement, strategy, production and aftersales.

In 2019, he came back to Zimbabwe and started Mwana Group with a vision to revive the country’s motor industry and to build vehicles locally by 2050.

In terms of exposure and experience, he seems to fit the founder mould.

What Mwana Does Today

To quote directly from the prospectus: “Mwana Group was built to solve a simple but persistent problem: Zimbabwean and regional operators of trucks, buses, farm equipment and plant machinery have long depended on imported parts, filters and lubricants, at high cost and with unreliable lead times.

We set out to manufacture and supply these products locally, to a global quality standard, under our own brands Mwana Filters, Mwana Parts, Mwana Lubricants and Mwana Engineering.”



In addition, the company says it has a “long-term vision of manufacturing its own vehicles in Zimbabwe by 2050, with a 60%+ localisation rate. To this end, the Company is on course to start its own CKD operation of Farming Tractors”. CKD means assembling a vehicle locally from kits. All of the above is very compelling.

When you are looking at a business to invest in, you try to identify tailwinds.

The automotive sector seems to be one of those areas. Between 2020 and 2025, the number of registered vehicles in Zimbabwe grew by 45%, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. To put that into context, registered vehicles in South Africa grew by 7.7% in total over the same period, or about 1.5% a year.



Most vehicle spare parts are currently made outside Zimbabwe, including filters, which are one of Mwana’s core businesses. Filters are not only needed in cars. They are also used in mining (loaders and crushers), construction (excavators) and generators.

If you are familiar with Zimbabwe, many of these sectors have been on a growth trajectory. So the business definitely has lots of potential.

Where Is the Business Today?

The business is still in the early stages of capturing that potential. The last audited financials showed revenue of US$372k and an operating loss of US$171k in 2025, caused mainly by a US$232k inventory write-off. The year before, it made an operating profit of US$88k.

In the first half of 2026, revenue was US$95k and profit US$15k. Hitting the full-year forecast of US$443k needs about US$347k in the second half.

Mwana Group says supply is part of the reason it has not grown more. It estimates that working capital and stock constraints cause it to miss more than 95% of potential sales. It produces about 20 filters a day.

This large unmet demand is a key part of the forecasts, which show an incredible jump in filter revenue from US$129k in 2026 to US$7.8 million in 2027. This is based on new production capacity that lifts output from 20 filters a day to at least 1,000.

While it seems very ambitious, management sees the potential. The chart below shows the full forecast.

The next big driver is the tractor business. Mwana plans to assemble farm tractors in Zimbabwe under its own brand, Mwana Tractors, with a Chinese state-owned partner. Zhejiang Sifang Group is named in the memorandum of understanding.

In theory, this has a lot of potential, as the goal is to localise production, which fits well with government thinking. About 10% of the money raised will go to tractor kits.

There are a few gaps in some of the details in the prospectus, which management has helped to explain in presentations. But ultimately, what is consistent is that there is a lot of potential. But then the big question is: what is the price of potential?

Valuing the Offer

As many people have pointed out, the forecasts look aggressive, especially the jump in revenue from 2026 to 2027. After that, growth is fairly normal at about 10% a year. Profit is also simply assumed at 10% of sales.

However, in assessing the price, I think we need to recognise that one is not investing in a spreadsheet or a model. One is investing in the thesis, the founder and the potential of the business.

In that sense, I would value this more like a venture capital (VC) investment than an established corporation. So we can try looking at it using the VC method of valuation.

The VC method

works backwards from the exit, i.e. what could the company’s shares be sold for later, and what can you pay today to earn your target return?

For this, we will use the forecasts as provided in the prospectus and assume that management gets to their numbers by 2030.

The first step is to estimate the ideal return.

With a blue-chip listed stock, say Innscor, I think a return of 15% a year is a reasonable expectation over the next few years, considering that many of these companies are growing earnings at rates much higher than that.

There are also other instruments, such as high-yield income funds, that currently offer interest of 16% to 24% a year.

So to take money away from more mature, lower-risk, established businesses and put it into a startup, I would want a much higher return.

For argument’s sake, let’s say 30% a year, about double. Some may even consider this too low, but let’s work with it.

Now let’s jump to 2030.

Assume Mwana Group has hit all the numbers and is generating the planned after-tax earnings of US$1.58 million that it has forecast.

Let’s also assume a generous price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 10. (Management’s own valuation implies about 6.7 times after 2030.) That means Mwana Group would be worth US$15.8 million. Divide by the 183.8 million shares in issue after the offer, and each share would be worth 8.6c.

So I would have bought a share at the end of 2026 for 5c, and four years later it is worth 8.6c. That is growth of about 14.6% a year.

That is less than the interest I could earn from some of those high-yield income funds.

Considering all the risk and the fact that this is a startup, I would want more. What if we discounted the future value at our target rate of 30%?

At that rate, the company is worth about US$5.5 million today, including the new money. With US$1 million being raised, the ideal IPO price would be 2.8c a share. (A lower price means more new shares, so this is a little below simply discounting 8.6c.)

Now, this assumes that Mwana Group, as a startup, is only twice as risky as Innscor, for example.

In venture capital, the goal is typically to find a massive return of more than 5 to 10 times the money invested. In private equity, which is more like investing in an Innscor, the target is more to double or triple your money over five years.

So it would not be unrealistic to hope for a 45% annual return over four years to compensate for the risk. That is about 4.4 times your money.

At a 45% discount rate, you would need to invest in the IPO at 1.6c.

What Does This Mean?

The numbers suggest there is an investment case to be made for Mwana Group. The thesis is solid, the founder has the credentials and the pitch is compelling.

There is clearly a lot of potential, and potential worth investing in. But at what price?

Early-stage investing is more art than science. However, it is hard to make a case for a valuation of about US$9 million for a business that today generates less than US$500k in revenue and whose highest operating profit on record was less than US$100k.

This doesn’t mean the business can’t get there. When Facebook first raised outside money in 2004, it wasBusiness News Zimbabwe

valued at about US$5 million. Today its parent, Meta, is worth about US$1.5 trillion, roughly 300,000 times more.

I think Mwana Group certainly has the potential to grow into its valuation and hit its targets. But as an investor, how much can you pay for potential?

What Could Make This Work

I don’t think, however, that the valuation gap should stop the capital raise. It’s important to back entrepreneurs as an ecosystem.

One consideration, if there isn’t enough appetite, is an adjustment. Instead of giving up 10.88%, the company could offer between 20% and 25% for the same US$1 million. That would put the offer price between 1.83c and 2.44c.



I think this could make the offer more compelling, and the founder would still have significant control. It would also leave enough room on the table for growth.

To be clear, this is purely illustrative. Depending on the return you require, the valuation that makes sense could be lower than this range suggests.

Where’s the Money? What’s the Move?

As mentioned, I think there is a case for Mwana Group to consider repricing, if possible. Even if there is some demand at the higher price, there is still the risk that people invest, the forecasts are not met, and the value of the company drops.

That causes problems for the team, and also for the overall market ecosystem. It is not ideal for the first ever IPO to result in investor losses.

Also, valuations are dynamic, and right now the biggest constraint is capital, not so much how big a shareholding one has.

It would also not be ideal if Mwana Group failed to raise the funds, because the business hits a lot of the right notes in terms of why ZEEX was set up.

A success would set a positive precedent. A failure could slow down the market’s development for some time.

As for investors, I think this is one to consider. In the thesis and the founder, there is a lot to like. Mwana certainly has a lot of potential.

The question is really just: potential at what price? Thanks for reading. If you found this helpful, repost, comment and follow @tmukogo for more.